Mitchell and asTech® Introduce Integrated Solution for OEM Scanning

SAN DIEGO and PLANO, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, and asTech, a Repairify™ company, today introduced the MD-OE22. The new diagnostic solution combines asTech's patented OEM scanning device and remote services with Mitchell's cloud-based ecosystem and collision repair software. Using the MD-OE22, technicians can perform proprietary OEM scanning and programming with asTech-powered diagnostic tools while accessing scan reports, invoices and a full suite of repair management technologies from within the Mitchell platform.

The integration of the diagnostic and cloud workflows is designed to improve customer experience and efficiency by centralizing document management and distribution on a single platform. It also standardizes all scan reporting across the entire Mitchell Diagnostics product suite, allowing collision repair facilities to produce consistent, easy-to-understand repair documentation for insurance carriers and vehicle owners.



"We are honored to work with Mitchell, a top North American provider of automotive claims and collision repair solutions," said Cris Hollingsworth, president of asTech parent company Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. "The integration of our innovative technologies can help our customers improve efficiency as they seek to restore vehicles to OEM specification quickly, safely and accurately."

The MD-OE22 allows U.S. and Canadian repair technicians to search for, identify and resolve diagnostic, electronic and computer-related trouble codes on collision-damaged vehicles from the most popular manufacturers. This includes the newest 2022 models. Based on the patented asTech® remote diagnostic device, the MD-OE22 connects diagnostic information from official OEM scan tools to valuable repair advice provided by ASE and I-CAR Certified Technicians. All returned information is presented within the Mitchell cloud-based platform, where repairers spend most of their time.

"asTech is a market leader in OEM remote diagnostics," said Jack Rozint, senior vice president of repair sales at Mitchell. "Through our collaboration, Mitchell customers can access best-in-class OEM and aftermarket scanning with advanced cloud-based document management for all scan types. Mitchell's open platform delivers the technology repairers and insurers need for nearly every stage of the claims process."

Collision repair facilities interested in purchasing the MD-OE22 can contact Mitchell or visit the company's website for more information.

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability and workers' compensation markets. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, extended reality and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell enables its customers and clients to succeed in today's ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

Mitchell, Genex and Coventry have recently aligned their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions to form Enlyte, a parent brand with more than 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

For more information, please visit www.mitchell.com or follow Mitchell on Twitter @MitchellRepair and @MitchellClaims for collision repair and property casualty updates.

About asTech, Driven by Repairify

asTech is the leading provider of remote diagnostic solutions and services to the collision industry. asTech provides cutting-edge, expert diagnostics using OEM tools to provide safe and accurate repairs. asTech provides remote diagnostics using its patented device and also provides access to ASE and I-CAR Certified Technicians, who service many trouble codes remotely and provide real-time assistance to shop technicians at the vehicle when needed. asTech also offers mobile repair, key replacement and calibration services. asTech is based in Plano, Texas. For more information, please visit www.astech.com.

About Repairify, Inc.

Repairify, Inc. and its family of brands empower the automotive repair industry to master today's modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary OEM tool and validated OEM-compatible technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibration, programming, and workflow. Repairify's brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data.

Repairify, Inc., is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. The Repairify family includes asTech, adasThink, BlueDriver, FleetGenix, MobileTechRX, and RED (EU). For more information, please visit www.repairify.com.





