Mitchell and Protech Join Forces to Streamline Calibration Detection

Collaboration focused on helping repairers easily identify OEM-recommended calibrations for collision-damaged vehicles equipped with Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)

SAN DIEGO and LEWISVILLE, Texas, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the P&C claims and repair industries, and Protech Automotive Solutions, the largest national provider of ADAS diagnostic scanning and calibration services, today announced that they have signed an agreement to integrate Protech's ADAS ID3 solution with Mitchell's Diagnostics as a Service (DaaS) platform and Predictive ADAS functionality. This will allow repairers to access a comprehensive, AI-generated report of manufacturer-recommended calibrations in Mitchell Connect based on information specific to each automobile, estimate, diagnostic trouble code and OEM guideline.

Today, there is at least one ADAS feature on nearly every new vehicle. This has made it increasingly critical for collision repairers to identify the ADAS components on automobiles and ensure that necessary repair procedures and calibrations are not overlooked.

"With advanced safety systems becoming standard on new vehicles, it's more important than ever that estimators and technicians have easy access to ADAS calibration information in order to safely return collision-damaged automobiles to the road," said Jack Rozint, senior vice president of repair sales at Mitchell. "Our DaaS platform, patented diagnostics workflow and integrations with best-in-class technologies like Protech's ADAS ID3 help make that possible while, at the same time, streamlining the repair planning process."

Protech is the first AI and machine-learning technology provider to integrate with the new Mitchell Diagnostics Predictive ADAS solution. Its ADAS ID3 offering mines thousands of data points from vehicle scans and other sources to create ADAS repair recommendations that identify the safety features in need of being restored to factory specifications.

"Determining the OEM-recommended calibrations on a given repair is time-consuming and could be error-prone when done manually," said Don Mikrut, vice president of Protech. "However, leveraging Protech technology along with Mitchell's can help repairers improve efficiency, reduce rework and, most importantly, return critical safety systems to pre-accident condition."

Availability of the Mitchell Diagnostics Predictive ADAS solution is planned for the first half of 2025. Visit the Mitchell booth at SEMA (#35177 in the Upper South Hall) or complete the web form for additional information.

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability and workers' compensation industries. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell helps its customers and clients succeed in today's ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

Mitchell, Genex and Coventry have aligned their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions to form Enlyte, a parent brand with nearly 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

About Protech

With the largest national footprint of Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) diagnostic scanning and calibration services, Protech Automotive Solutions offers expertise and innovation that helps automotive service providers keep their customers safe. Equipped with sophisticated automotive diagnostic tools, leading technology and forward-thinking training, Protech technicians scan, diagnose and calibrate vehicles in conjunction with any automotive service performed, including collision, auto glass and mechanical repairs. Protech continues evolving to meet the needs of automotive service providers that repair today's technologically advanced vehicles.

