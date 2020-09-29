Mitchell Announces Enhanced AutocheX Digital Services Through Collaboration with UpdatePromise

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, today announced plans to enhance its AutocheX portfolio of consumer communication services through a joint collaboration with UpdatePromise.

In addition to expanding its AutocheX consumer satisfaction index (CSI) service, Mitchell will introduce new digital solutions for repair status messaging to vehicle owners and online reputation management for collision repairers. The new products will be offered under the AutocheX brand and marketed as "AutocheX, powered by UpdatePromise".

AutocheX represents an iconic brand within the collision and automotive claims industry. With roots in the principles of the 3M ARMS programs of the 1990s, AutocheX was one of the first major consumer satisfaction indexing services. Over the past 30 years, millions of consumers have been surveyed on repair and claims satisfaction by AutocheX.

UpdatePromise is a leading provider of communication solutions to automotive insurers, repairers and dealerships throughout North America. Since its founding in 2009, it has been a consistent innovator in leveraging the latest digital services for consumer communication.

"We're excited about working with an industry leader such as UpdatePromise to bring new and enhanced services to our AutocheX product line," said Jack Rozint, Senior Vice President of Repair Sales at Mitchell. "This collaboration will bring state-of-the-art enhancements to AutocheX and further demonstrate Mitchell's commitment to 'partner well' with best-in-class companies that serve our industry."

"This is a perfect opportunity for carriers and collision repairers to utilize our most popular Consumer Experience Solutions together with Mitchell's advanced cloud-based solutions," said Curtis Nixon, President and CEO of UpdatePromise. "AutocheX is a great brand and with the ability to add our leading-edge digital solutions, we'll deliver unmatched capabilities."

The new solutions are scheduled for availability in 2021. Current AutocheX customers will continue with their existing services without change or interruption.

For collision repair and property casualty industry updates and perspectives, follow Mitchell on Twitter @MitchellRepair and @MitchellClaims .

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions that simplify and accelerate claims handling and repair processes, driving more accurate, consistent and cost-effective resolutions. Mitchell integrates deep industry expertise into its workflow solutions, providing unparalleled access to data, advanced analytics and decision support tools. Mitchell's comprehensive solution portfolio and robust SaaS infrastructure connects its customers in ways that enable tens of millions of electronic transactions to be processed each month for more than 300 insurance companies, over 30,000 collision repair facilities and countless other Property & Casualty industry supply partners across the Americas and Europe. For more information, please visit www.mitchell.com.

SOURCE Mitchell International

Related Links

http://www.mitchell.com

