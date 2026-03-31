Mitchell Hamline advances as finalists in National Patent Application Drafting Competition

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell Hamline School of Law demonstrated exceptional student talent and alumni expertise in intellectual property law through an impressive showing at the National Patent Application Drafting Competition regional round in March. More than 45 teams competed in regional rounds throughout the country, and Mitchell Hamline is one of only five schools advancing as finalists to the national competition round, along with Harvard Law School, University of Wisconsin Law School, Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law, and University of California, Berkeley School of Law.

Mitchell Hamline School of Law’s finalist team (from top left): Haley Beann, Scott Dombroski, Sam Fandel, Justin Johnson, coach Peter Heinonen, and coach Eric Phillips.

Hosted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the National Patent Application Drafting Competition challenges students to draft and defend a full patent application based on a hypothetical invention, culminating in oral presentations before experts in USPTO practice. The national round will be hosted on April 17 at the USPTO headquarters in Alexandria, Va.

The Mitchell Hamline team advancing to the national round includes students Haley Beann, Scott Dombroski, Sam Fandel, and Justin Johnson and was coached by Peter Heinonen '21, patent attorney at Shumaker & Sieffert, and Eric Phillips '21, patent attorney at Schwegman Lundberg & Woessner (SLW).

"It has been wonderful to collaborate with the students and observe their understanding of patent law develop throughout the semester," said Phillips. "It has also been rewarding to see them work together and gain confidence in their abilities. We are excited about the opportunity to showcase Mitchell Hamline's excellent IP programs at the national finals."

Mitchell Hamline's IP Institute offers a comprehensive IP law program, including more than 30 patent-related credits covering the full range of patent law, which are available to students throughout all enrollment options. Students gain real-world experience through participation in the student-edited Cybaris®, An Intellectual Property Law Review; specialized clinics on patents and trademarks; the Student Intellectual Property Law Association (SIPLA) chapter; and more.

An independent law school, Mitchell Hamline School of Law is the region's largest law school and one of the largest in the nation, with over 1,000 students, more than 50 full-time faculty, and more than 23,000 alumni. Students attend full time, part time, on campus, or through blended learning and can take advantage of nationally ranked legal writing, dispute resolution, health law, and clinical training.

SOURCE Mitchell Hamline School of Law