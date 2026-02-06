Mitchell Hamline School of Law leverages AI for student learning

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where artificial intelligence is accelerating and reshaping the professional landscape, Mitchell Hamline School of Law is transforming legal education to empower students to harness AI's benefits while mastering traditional lawyering.

"Mitchell Hamline has always been practice-oriented and technologically advanced," said Professor Anthony Niedwiecki, citing the school's history as an innovator in experiential learning. "AI is a powerful opportunity to equalize things, especially for first-generation students, serving as an extra tool to better learn material and prepare for the bar exam."

He has implemented specially designed "study buddy" chatbots, which hold Socratic-style dialogues to help students build deeper, more nuanced comprehension of course concepts.

"As someone who has used AI regularly and successfully in a professional setting, I was eager to try the study buddy, where I could practice articulating my understanding of the law in a low-stakes, fun virtual environment," said 1L student Chelsea Asaro. "After hearing about how AI is being misused in the legal field, it's great to see Mitchell Hamline embrace the power of AI to enhance learning."

Mitchell Hamline has long been a leader in utilizing chatbot technology. In 2019, the Housing Justice Chatbot-Building Clinic facilitated students building basic chatbots to provide clients with legal information. Now, as AI capabilities accelerate, students are using purpose-built chatbots to sharpen essential skills, like mediating live chatbot-simulated disputes in the Mediation Clinic taught by Professor Sharon Press.

By integrating AI into continually evolving curriculum, Mitchell Hamline is enabling students to engage with the law in new, dynamic ways, while ensuring they're ready to contribute immediately to a rapidly changing profession.

"Mitchell Hamline is committed to preparing practice-ready attorneys, which means preparing them to work effectively with AI in the workforce," said Director of Instructional Design and Development Amanda Soderlind.

Students learn how to use AI ethically and efficiently across foundational legal writing, advanced skills courses, and specialized seminars. Faculty members, like Professor Gregory Duhl, whose work on AI integration has been highlighted by Law.com and Minnesota Lawyer, are elevating student learning and fostering AI literacy. Seminars encourage students to consider the legal, ethical, and policy implications of AI and experiment practically with emerging technologies.

"AI is such an exciting space," added Director of Library Affairs Tammy Oltz. "The only way to understand these tools is by spending time with them and creatively learning what they can do."

Students work with platforms like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, alongside trusted legal AI solutions from Lexis, Westlaw, and Bloomberg Law. They also have licensed access to Spellbook for contract drafting exercises.

To ensure AI integration remains intentional, forward-thinking, and strategic, Mitchell Hamline has established an AI Task Group. Vice Dean of Administration Jill Bryant said, "This cross-functional team is exploring AI's potential across every facet of the institution to ensure Mitchell Hamline remains at the forefront of preparing adaptable, ethically grounded, practice-ready attorneys."

