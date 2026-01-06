Mitchell Hamline expands access to legal education through 3+3 partnerships

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell Hamline School of Law is making law school more accessible for students across the Midwest and the country, forging partnerships with undergraduate institutions to save students time and money.

In Alaska last fall, Mitchell Hamline President and Dean Camille Davidson formally signed a 3+3 partnership agreement with University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF), increasing access to legal education in the only state without a law school. The program will allow UAF students to earn their bachelor's and J.D. degrees in six years rather than seven.

Mitchell Hamline President and Dean Camille Davidson with University of Alaska Fairbanks Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Owen Guthrie, Interim Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Charlene Stern, and Interim Dean of College of Liberal Arts Carrie Baker

"This partnership with Mitchell Hamline is extremely supportive of our students in countless ways," said Assistant Professor of Public Law Carol Gray, a pre-law advisor at UAF. "It will promote more awareness among UAF students, support them in their expedited timeline to achieve their law degree, and facilitate greater communication between our two schools as we are all committed to helping train the next generation of Alaska's lawyers."

If students take advantage of Mitchell Hamline's blended-learning enrollment option—earning their J.D. partially on campus and partially online—they can stay rooted in their communities, traveling to Minnesota a couple times a year.

"This is our access mission at work and the key reason our blended-learning option was created over ten years ago," said Mitchell Hamline Vice President of Enrollment Annie Gemmell.

Mitchell Hamline currently offers 3+3 programs with colleges and universities in Minnesota and Wisconsin, including Hamline University, Bemidji State University, College of St. Scholastica, Saint Cloud State University, Winona State University, and University of Wisconsin Stout.

Discussions are being held about developing a partnership with University of Alaska Southeast in Juneau and expanding the partnership with University of Alaska Anchorage. Mitchell Hamline actively seeks to expand partnerships with undergraduate institutions across the country.

An independent law school, Mitchell Hamline School of Law is the region's largest law school and one of the largest in the nation, with over 1,000 students, more than 50 full-time faculty, and more than 23,000 alumni. Students attend full time, part time, on campus, or through blended learning and can take advantage of nationally ranked legal writing, dispute resolution, health law, and clinical training.

