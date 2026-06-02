Mitchell Hamline School of Law launches 2026 Summer Partnership in Law (SPIL) program with Metro State University

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell Hamline School of Law welcomes students from area undergraduate programs to its Summer Partnership in Law (SPIL) program. The program reflects the law school's longstanding commitment to expanding access to legal education through a collaborative partnership with Metro State University and other colleges and universities across Minnesota.

Mitchell Hamline School of Law President and Dean Camille Davidson and Sharon Van Leer, Director for Culture & Inclusion with Summer Partnership in Law program partners Metro State University Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs, Amy Gort, PhD and Charles Tedder, PhD, Dean, College of Individualized Studies.

The SPIL program offers undergraduate students a unique, hands-on introduction to legal education. Participants engage in law school level coursework designed to build skills in legal reasoning, analysis, and writing while helping them gain valuable insight into the legal profession and assess their interest in pursuing law school. The initiative encourages nontraditional and historically underrepresented students by creating a supportive environment to explore the study and practice of law.

"Two of the biggest contributors to diversifying law school student bodies are exposure to legal education and the opportunity to experience how much can be learned and achieved when individuals are given a chance," said Sharon Van Leer, director of Mitchell Hamline's Office of Culture and Inclusion. "Success in the SPIL program helps lay the foundation for students to believe in their ability to succeed in law school. That confidence can serve as the first step toward pursuing a legal education."

Metro State University plays a key role by making the program financially accessible. Students enroll at tuition rates comparable to other undergraduate credits within the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system. "This partnership reflects our deep commitment to economic mobility—expanding opportunity and ensuring more students can turn their education into lasting and meaningful careers," said Amy Gort, Provost of Metro State University. Mitchell Hamline provides the law school experience and the Office of Culture and Inclusion oversees the program.

The part-time class meets one day per week for three hours, running from May 19 through Aug. 11, 2026. Mitchell Hamline adjunct faculty teach: The American Legal System and Reasoning and Writing. To participate, students must have completed their sophomore year, maintained good academic standing, and earned at least a C+ in relevant foundational coursework.

Mitchell Hamline President and Dean Camille M. Davidson highlighted SPIL as part of the school's broader mission. "We have been committed to providing opportunity in exciting and innovative ways since our founding in 1900," Davidson said. "That commitment has remained a defining principle throughout our history, from our origins as a night law school created to broaden access, to the launch of the nation's first hybrid J.D. program in 2015, and today as home to the largest part-time law school enrollment in the country."

As Minnesota's largest law school and one of the largest in the nation, Mitchell Hamline enrolls more than 1,000 students across full-time, part-time, and blended learning options. The school features nationally ranked programs in legal writing, dispute resolution, intellectual property, health law, and clinical training, supported by more than 50 full-time faculty and a network of more than 23,000 alumni.

About Mitchell Hamline School of Law

Mitchell Hamline School of Law is an independent, top-ranked law school in St. Paul, Minn., known for its innovative approaches to legal education, commitment to access and inclusion, and practical training for the real-world practice of law.

About Metro State University

Metro State University, a member of Minnesota State, is a comprehensive university in St. Paul, Minn, ranking 12th in the nation and first in Minnesota on CollegeNet's Social Mobility Index, which measures the success colleges and universities have in elevating students from low-income strata into the middle class within five years of graduation. To learn more, visit www.metrostate.edu.

SOURCE Mitchell Hamline School of Law