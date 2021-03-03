Mitchell Introduces New Alternative for AI-Enabled Claims Processing Through Collaboration with Claim Genius

SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, today announced that Claim Genius' artificial intelligence (AI) can now be accessed through the Mitchell Intelligent Open Platform (MIOP). This allows U.S. and Canadian carriers to use Mitchell Intelligent Estimating with Claim Genius computer vision algorithms—automatically producing partial or complete estimates from photos and videos of damaged vehicles.

Introduced in 2019, Mitchell Intelligent Estimating is the industry's first claims automation solution with a flexible, end-to-end framework that integrates with market-leading AI providers through the MIOP. It combines AI with Mitchell's 75 years of experience, cloud-based technology, intellectual property and data to help improve claims handling efficiency and accuracy.

"As a leader in AI-based auto claims technologies, we are committed to streamlining the appraisal process and to helping reduce claim processing time, increase carrier profitability and revolutionize the claims experience for insurance customers worldwide," said Raj Pofale, CEO and founder of Claim Genius. "Through our collaboration with Mitchell, Claim Genius will continue to deliver on this commitment while providing the industry with an innovative, scalable and cost-effective solution for claims automation."

Using Mitchell Intelligent Estimating with Claim Genius AI, photos of damaged vehicles are captured and processed in real time. Mitchell then translates the AI recommendations into information that is specific to the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), pre-populating part and operation line items on the estimate. By the time the appraiser accesses it, the estimate is already partially or completely written. It can then be reviewed and easily edited.

"Mitchell's open, cloud-based platform gives insurers the ability to create an automated claims experience that meets their needs," said Olivier Baudoux, senior vice president of global product strategy and artificial intelligence at Mitchell. "By teaming up with Claim Genius, customers will enjoy more AI options. This further demonstrates our pledge to ongoing innovation through standardization of the latest AI solutions under the MIOP, a single, easy-to-integrate platform. Mitchell Intelligent Estimating, together with Claim Genius' AI, will help enable carriers, automakers and multi-shop organizations (MSOs) to increase customer satisfaction, decrease expenses and lower cycle times."

Claim Genius is the second AI solutions provider to integrate with the MIOP. In January, Mitchell announced its collaboration with Tractable and the two companies shared details of their first joint customer.



Additional information about Mitchell Intelligent Estimating can be found on the company's website. To receive property casualty and collision repair updates and perspectives, follow Mitchell on Twitter @MitchellClaims and @MitchellRepair .

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability and workers' compensation markets. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, extended reality and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell enables its customers and clients to succeed in today's ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

Mitchell, Genex and Coventry have recently aligned their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions into a combined organization of more than 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

For more information, please visit www.mitchell.com.

About Claim Genius

Based in Iselin, New Jersey, with development centers in India, Claim Genius, Inc. is a rapidly emerging leader of AI-based claims solutions for the auto insurance industry. Its patent-pending AI technology provides the industry's fastest and most accurate damage estimates, using the latest high-performance cloud frameworks. Their unique and powerful Computer Vision AI stack uses sophisticated vehicle detection and image analysis algorithms to instantly identify vehicle damage, position, severity and lists of damaged parts, including hidden damage deep inside the vehicle. This technology is critical to allowing the company to make decisions right away and get their customers back to pre-loss condition as quickly as possible. Compared to traditional methods of inspections, its technology can save customers both time and money.



For more information, please visit www.claimgenius.com.

