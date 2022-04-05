Mitchell Introduces New Commercial Truck Estimating Solution

Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax features integrated aftermarket parts pricing directly from suppliers. Its detailed exploded diagrams, in-house authored procedure pages, extensive labor data and intuitive paint refinish calculations are designed to streamline the estimating process. When combined with the company's photo-based appraisal technology, Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax allows insurers to complete estimates virtually. This industry-first, remote workflow can improve appraiser productivity by eliminating appointment drive time and leveraging photos of the collision damage in place of in-person inspections for low severity claims.

Together with Mitchell's passenger and specialty vehicle data, the new commercial truck estimating platform and expanded motorcycle database gives appraisers access to over 30 years of coverage on more than 135,000 vehicle configurations, 13 million parts, 5.4 million labor times and 4.5 million part and assembly relationships. This can help them increase estimate accuracy and decrease supplements while, at the same time, surfacing information that is critical to proper and safe repair.

"Mitchell is committed to delivering efficient vehicle claims and collision repair workflows," said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell's Auto Physical Damage division. "With the addition of Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax, insurers now have a single, integrated platform for managing all on-road vehicle claims. And collision repairers have a proven technology solution to assist them in meeting customer expectations for fast, error-free estimates."

Mitchell will debut its medium- and heavy-duty truck estimating solution at this week's HD Repair Forum on April 5-6 in Fort Worth, Texas. Additional information about Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax is available on the company's website.

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability and workers' compensation markets. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell enables its customers and clients to succeed in today's ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

Mitchell, Genex and Coventry have recently aligned their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions to form Enlyte, a parent brand with more than 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

