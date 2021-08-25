Mitchell Teams with Inspektlabs to Offer New Option for AI-Generated Vehicle Appraisals

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, today announced its collaboration with Inspektlabs. Using Mitchell's advanced claims automation solution—Mitchell Intelligent Estimating—with Inspektlabs' best-in-class artificial intelligence (AI), insurers can automatically generate an appraisal from photos or videos of collision-damaged vehicles.

Mitchell Intelligent Estimating is designed for flexibility and scalability. It combines the latest AI technology with the company's 75 years of experience, cloud-based solutions, open platform, intellectual property and comprehensive data to help North American carriers meet policyholder expectations for a streamlined, digital claims experience.

"As a global provider of AI, we are laser focused on simplifying the claims process by using computer vision and machine learning to reduce inspection time while improving consumer satisfaction," said Devesh Trivedi, CEO at Inspektlabs. "Our AI supports both photo- and video-based inspections, allowing policyholders to quickly document the damage and helping appraisers accurately assess it."

Mitchell Intelligent Estimating is the sector's first claims automation solution to feature a flexible, open framework that integrates with third-party AI providers as well as the company's own proprietary AI algorithms. Once claim details are collected and images uploaded, appraisers select their preferred AI from the Mitchell Intelligent Open Platform. Mitchell's technology then translates the AI recommendations, delivering a partial or complete estimate for appraiser review.

"With the addition of Inspektlabs AI, Mitchell continues to deliver on its promise to provide an end-to-end claims automation solution that is flexible, scalable and turnkey," said Olivier Baudoux, senior vice president of global product strategy and artificial intelligence at Mitchell. "This gives insurers the freedom to create the digital claims workflow that best meets their needs and those of their policyholders. While Inspektlabs may not yet be well known in North America, we are extremely impressed with the maturity of its technology and excited about what it can bring to our platform and the industry."

Inspektlabs is the third AI provider to integrate with Mitchell Intelligent Estimating through the Mitchell Intelligent Open Platform. The claims automation solution also supports market-leading computer vision technology from Tractable and Claim Genius.



Additional information can be found on the Mitchell and Inspektlabs websites.

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability and workers' compensation markets. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, extended reality and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell enables its customers and clients to succeed in today's ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

Mitchell, Genex and Coventry have recently aligned their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions into a combined organization of more than 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

For more information, please visit www.mitchell.com.

