Mitchell's Run Thru Rockford Celebrates 25 Years

Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD)

18 Aug, 2023, 09:09 ET

One of West Michigan's Premier Running Events Has Raised 
Over $1,300,000 to Help Fight Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For 25 years, residents of Rockford, Michigan have supported the mission of Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), by participating in Mitchell's Run Thru Rockford. Created and organized by the Peterson family, in honor of their son Mitchell, this 5K and Kids for Kids Fun Run has attracted runners and families from across West Michigan raising over $1,300,000 to date for PPMD. The 25th Annual Mitchell's Run Thru Rockford will be held on Saturday, August 19.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed in childhood, affecting approximately one in every 5,000 live male births. 

"When we started Mitchell's Run, we never dreamed it would become such a success. 25 years later, the event continues to grow, and we are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from our community," said Sandy Peterson, Mitchell's mother and the race organizer since its inception. "PPMD has supported our family since Mitchell's diagnosis just before his third birthday, and we are proud to help the organization in its mission to end Duchenne. We are so grateful to all the families that have participated in Mitchell's Run over the last 25 years, and we look forward to many more great races to come. We are also grateful to Lauren King and Jen Aldrich, this year's Race Directors, who jumped in with both feet to organize and execute a fantastic race experience for all!"

Since its inception, Mitchell's Run has donated 100% of all proceeds from the event to PPMD to help fund Duchenne research. In 2013, PPMD awarded the race with a Change It Champion Award in recognition of their 15-year anniversary. The event has been designated by Classic Race Management as "One of the Premier Running Events in West Michigan," as well as being named "Most Organized Event in Rockford."

"Mitchell and the Peterson family have been beloved members of the PPMD community since Mitchell was diagnosed, and their support and dedication to the organization's mission over the last 25 years has been integral to our success. We are incredibly grateful for their energy, passion, and ability to inspire and motivate other families in the Duchenne community to host events of their own," said Pat Furlong, Founding President & CEO of PPMD.

It's not too late to join the fun! Register for the 25th Annual Mitchell's Run Thru Rockford on August 19, 2023. Click here to learn more.

About Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne is a fatal genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won five FDA approvals.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org. Follow PPMD on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD)

