Mitiga Named RSA Conference 2024 Innovation Sandbox Finalist

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitiga , the cloud threat detection, investigation, and response experts for cloud and SaaS, today announced it has been named one of 10 finalists in the prestigious RSA Conference™ 2024 Innovation Sandbox contest. Mitiga supercharges SOC teams with advanced visibility, threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities across clouds and SaaS, enabling customers to mitigate cloud threats 70 times faster than traditional capabilities.

"It's an honor to see Mitiga recognized in this esteemed arena," stated Ofer Maor, co-founder and CTO of Mitiga. "This nomination highlights our vision and innovative approach. The combination of Mitiga's next-generation platform and deep investigative background enables organizations to detect and swiftly respond to threats across today's complex cloud and SaaS environments, minimizing breach impact and enhancing cyber resilience. The broad visibility and deep context for investigation we enable are game changers for the modern SOC."

Mitiga proactively creates a Cloud Security Data Lake which enriches and correlates up to 1,000 days of forensics data, then uses that data to detect threats across customers' cloud and SaaS estates. This revolutionary and cost-effective approach empowers SecOps teams to investigate threats while simultaneously having the option to receive world-class support from Mitiga's team of responders when they need it most. Mitiga's platform automates time-intensive investigation processes and delivers insights in a single pane of glass, supporting rapid breach response, stakeholder communication, and compliance. Organizations today have primarily been focused on posture management and prevention and lack robust threat detection, investigation, and response tooling to prepare for a cloud breach. Mitiga's novel approach fills this gap in enterprise cloud security, strengthening organizations against modern threats.

Since 2005, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox has served as a platform for the most promising young cybersecurity companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of "Most Innovative Startup." The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success and the top 10 finalists have collectively celebrated 80 acquisitions and received $13.5 billion in investments over the last 18 years.

Mitiga will present its technology to a panel of renowned judges and a live audience on Monday, May 6 at RSA Conference 2024 at Moscone Center in San Francisco.

About Mitiga

Mitiga, the investigation experts for cloud and SaaS, lead in a new era of cloud security innovation. Mitiga empowers modern SOC teams with the cloud and SaaS threat detection, hunting, and response capabilities that enterprises have been missing. Mitiga provides the industry's only complete cloud investigation and response automation (CIRA) solution, with next-generation tools and expert advisory to root out and respond to threats across today's complex cloud and SaaS estates.

Mitiga's specialized incident response knowledge underpins its platform—created by investigators, for investigators—and supports customers with wrap-around services that elevate SOC cloud security capacity and capabilities. Mitiga delivers broad visibility across clouds and SaaS, automation that speeds investigations, and deep context that informs cloud threat detection, hunting, and response. Together, Mitiga's capabilities minimize breach impact and enhance enterprises' cyber resilience. For more information, visit www.mitiga.io

