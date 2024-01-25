MitoSense Inc. and Uppsala University, in Collaboration with Elliott Mitochondrial Center and Sallie Astor Burdine Breast Foundation, Announce Breakthrough in Mitochondrial Preservation

News provided by

MitoSense, Inc.

25 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

PLYMOUTH, Mass., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MitoSense Inc., a leading innovator in biotechnology with a focus on neurodegenerative diseases, in collaboration with Uppsala University, Elliott Mitochondrial Center, and the Sallie Astor Burdine Breast Foundation in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA, proudly announces a landmark scientific breakthrough in the field of mitochondrial preservation, a key element in mitochondrial transplantation therapies.

The study, "Extracellular Vesicles from Mesenchymal Stromal Cells (imEVs) Enhance Cold Preservation of Isolated Mitochondria," reveals an innovative technique for maintaining the viability of isolated mitochondria during cold storage. This method, utilizing extracellular vesicles from mesenchymal stromal cells (imEVs), marks a significant advancement in mitochondrial medicine. Mitochondrial organelle transplantation (MOT™) is an innovative strategy for the treatment of mitochondrial dysfunction such as neurodegenerative diseases injuries, Parkinson's, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Alzheimer's Disease. However, one of the challenges for widespread usage is a methodology for preservation of isolated mitochondria.

Karl-Henrik Grinnemo and Sergey Rodin of Uppsala University, vital contributors to this research, described the study as a "milestone in mitochondrial science." They noted the significant implications of this discovery in opening new therapeutic pathways for conditions related to mitochondrial dysfunction.

Van Hipp, Chairman of MitoSense, emphasized the importance of collaboration in achieving this breakthrough. "The partnership with Elliott Mitochondrial Center and the Sallie Astor Burdine Breast Foundation has been instrumental in this discovery, reflecting our collective commitment to pioneering medical solutions," he stated.

MitoSense Inc. has been a front-runner in developing advanced therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Its patented MOT™ technology has shown promising results in addressing mitochondrial dysfunction. This technology is now being explored in a CAMP/ Vinnova- sponsored project (https://atmpsweden.se/), targeting ischemia-reperfusion injury post-myocardial infarction.

This collaborative effort represents a major addition to MitoSense Inc.'s achievements, highlighting the company's crucial role in advancing medical science and enhancing patient care.

About MitoSense Inc.: MitoSense Inc. is at the forefront of biotechnology, dedicated to developing innovative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's commitment to advancing mitochondrial health is evident in its ongoing research and exploration of novel treatments.

https://www.mitosenseinc.com/

SOURCE MitoSense, Inc.

Also from this source

MitoSense Inc. und die Universität Uppsala geben in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Elliott Mitochondrial Center und der Sallie Astor Burdine Breast Foundation einen Durchbruch bei der Erhaltung von Mitochondrien bekannt

MitoSense Inc. und die Universität Uppsala geben in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Elliott Mitochondrial Center und der Sallie Astor Burdine Breast Foundation einen Durchbruch bei der Erhaltung von Mitochondrien bekannt

MitoSense Inc., ein führender Innovator in der Biotechnologie mit Schwerpunkt auf neurodegenerativen Erkrankungen, gibt in Zusammenarbeit mit der...
MitoSense Inc. and Uppsala University, in Collaboration with Elliott Mitochondrial Center and Sallie Astor Burdine Breast Foundation, Announce Breakthrough in Mitochondrial Preservation

MitoSense Inc. and Uppsala University, in Collaboration with Elliott Mitochondrial Center and Sallie Astor Burdine Breast Foundation, Announce Breakthrough in Mitochondrial Preservation

MitoSense Inc., a leading innovator in biotechnology with a focus on neurodegenerative diseases, in collaboration with Uppsala University, Elliott...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.