MitoSense Inc. and Uppsala University, in Collaboration with Elliott Mitochondrial Center and Sallie Astor Burdine Breast Foundation, Announce Breakthrough in Mitochondrial Preservation

PLYMOUTH, Mass., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MitoSense Inc., a leading innovator in biotechnology with a focus on neurodegenerative diseases, in collaboration with Uppsala University, Elliott Mitochondrial Center, and the Sallie Astor Burdine Breast Foundation in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA, proudly announces a landmark scientific breakthrough in the field of mitochondrial preservation, a key element in mitochondrial transplantation therapies.

The study, " Extracellular Vesicles from Mesenchymal Stromal Cells (imEVs) Enhance Cold Preservation of Isolated Mitochondria ," reveals an innovative technique for maintaining the viability of isolated mitochondria during cold storage. This method, utilizing extracellular vesicles from mesenchymal stromal cells (imEVs), marks a significant advancement in mitochondrial medicine. Mitochondrial organelle transplantation (MOT™) is an innovative strategy for the treatment of mitochondrial dysfunction such as neurodegenerative diseases injuries, Parkinson's, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Alzheimer's Disease. However, one of the challenges for widespread usage is a methodology for preservation of isolated mitochondria.

Karl-Henrik Grinnemo and Sergey Rodin of Uppsala University, vital contributors to this research, described the study as a "milestone in mitochondrial science." They noted the significant implications of this discovery in opening new therapeutic pathways for conditions related to mitochondrial dysfunction.

Van Hipp, Chairman of MitoSense, emphasized the importance of collaboration in achieving this breakthrough. "The partnership with Elliott Mitochondrial Center and the Sallie Astor Burdine Breast Foundation has been instrumental in this discovery, reflecting our collective commitment to pioneering medical solutions," he stated.

MitoSense Inc. has been a front-runner in developing advanced therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Its patented MOT™ technology has shown promising results in addressing mitochondrial dysfunction. This technology is now being explored in a CAMP/ Vinnova- sponsored project (https://atmpsweden.se/), targeting ischemia-reperfusion injury post-myocardial infarction.

This collaborative effort represents a major addition to MitoSense Inc.'s achievements, highlighting the company's crucial role in advancing medical science and enhancing patient care.

About MitoSense Inc.: MitoSense Inc. is at the forefront of biotechnology, dedicated to developing innovative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's commitment to advancing mitochondrial health is evident in its ongoing research and exploration of novel treatments.

https://www.mitosenseinc.com/

SOURCE MitoSense, Inc.