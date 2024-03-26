Mitra Chem Adds Denise Gray to Board of Directors

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitra Future Technologies, Inc. ("Mitra Chem"), a leading innovator in IRA-compliant production of lithium-ion battery materials, announced the addition of Denise Gray to its board of directors.

Gray, a veteran automotive industry executive with extensive experience in electric vehicle battery development and manufacturing joins Mitra Chem's board of directors to drive its mission of building advanced domestic iron-based cathode materials to enable mass-market electrification in transportation and energy storage.

Denise Gray

"Denise is a visionary leader with a proven track record of developing and deploying state of the art battery technology," said Mitra Chem CEO and Co-Founder Vivas Kumar. "Her decades of experience at the forefront of battery design and manufacturing in the United States and extensive relationships with international partners such as South Korea will help Mitra Chem capitalize on the opportunities presented during this pivotal moment for the industry."

Gray, a member of the U.S. National Academy of Engineering, was most recently the President of LG Energy Solution Michigan Inc. Tech Center, the North American subsidiary of LG Energy Solution (LGES), South Korea. In that role, she oversaw U.S. battery cell programs for automotive and non-automotive applications. Additionally, Gray serves in a variety of roles advising the U.S. government including as a member of the U.S. Secretary of Energy Advisory Board, the U.S. Joint Office of Energy and Transportation Electric Vehicle Working Group, and the Board on Energy and Environmental Systems of The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

For three decades, Gray worked for General Motors where she spearheaded efforts in vehicle electrical and powertrain systems controls and software, including battery systems. Previously she held automotive leadership positions with AVL List in Graz, Austria and Atieva in Redwood City, California.

"I am thrilled to join Mitra Chem's board of directors and to support the exceptional team in fostering breakthrough battery technologies that further accelerate a clean energy future while reducing American reliance on a fragile global supply chain," Said Denise Gray. "Mitra Chem is poised to play a critical role in transforming the battery industry and I am looking forward to the exciting work ahead of us."

Mitra Chem has raised nearly $80 million dollars, including from GM which led its Series B in 2023. Additional investors include Social Capital,In-Q-Tel, Techmet Mercuria, Lane VC, Fontinalis Partners, Boutique Venture Partners, Integrated Energy Materials, Earthshot Ventures, GS Futures, Bricks Capital Management, Zeon Ventures, Scribble VC, WovenEarth Ventures, and Bonds Investment Group.

Mitra Chem is working with numerous strategic partners such as Saint-Gobain, a global leader in specialty ceramic materials, to accelerate the production of lithium iron manganese phosphate (LMFP) cathode active materials using an IRA compliant supply-chain.

About Mitra Chem

Mitra Chem is building the first U.S. Inflation Reduction Act-compliant lithium-ion battery materials product company that shortens the lab-to-production timeline by over 90%. Lithium-ion batteries are the key platform technology enabling electrification in transportation, consumer electronics, along with residential, commercial, and grid-scale energy storage. Mitra Chem's first product category is iron-based cathodes for Western battery applications. Mitra Chem takes cathode products from lab to industrial scale faster than the competition by leveraging an in-house artificial intelligence technology advantage to dramatically shorten the R&D timeline. The company's goal is to transform the cathode from a specialty chemical to a platform technology that differentiates cell performance by end application. In the short term, the company remains focused on scaling IRA-compliant LFP and LMFP cathodes for the growing US market.

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Mitra Chem