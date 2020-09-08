Mitratech Highlights Innovation at Interact 2020 including latest TeamConnect enhancements

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitratech, the leader in legal technology solutions, is pleased to announce the availability of the latest version of TeamConnect. The release coincides with the annual customer event, Interact, and several other product innovations.

TeamConnect is the proven Enterprise Legal Management (ELM) platform that brings together people, processes, and information from across an enterprise. The latest version includes:

Invoice review enhancements that upgrade the entire user experience around complex invoice processing. These enhancements reduce the time spent processing complex invoices by as much as 30% for your users.

Multi-currency enhancements which allow individual timekeepers to invoice from multiple firm offices. Each firm office can have its own approved rates and currencies in TeamConnect further supporting global ELM deployments.

TeamConnect Reporting Suite: The latest version includes performance enhancements to the dashboarding capabilities that improve speed and performance anywhere from 15% to 50%, automated report scheduling capabilities, and best practices for building reports for dashboards.

"The invoice changes are SIGNIFICANT and will really be a useful enhancement for our team," said Tempi McLeod, Legal Operations Analyst Corporate Legal, Micron Technology, Inc who participated in the client working group.

Interact 2020: The Community Driving Business Continuity is free of charge and will feature presentations, sessions, training, and content tailored to both Legal Ops and Risk and Compliance clients. The event is scheduled for September 22-24.

Specific TeamConnect release sessions at Interact include:

Thu Sep 24 , 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM CDT TeamConnect Product Release: High Complexity Invoice Review and International Capabilities

, TeamConnect Product Release: High Complexity Invoice Review and International Capabilities Thu Sep 24 , 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM CDT Driving Outcomes with the TeamConnect Reporting Suite

Additional innovations that will be announced at Interact 2020 include TAP Workflow Automation dynamic forms and workflows and Legal Hold evidence tracking.

To register for Interact 2020: https://interact.mitratech.com/page/1470543/register-now

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk & compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening operational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across their organization. That helps them rise to the challenge of serving the evolving needs of the modern, dynamic enterprise.

For more info, visit: www.mitratech.com

SOURCE Mitratech

Related Links

https://www.mitratech.com

