Mitratech Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Matter Management 2020 Vendor Assessment and Worldwide Enterprise Legal Spend Management 2020 Vendor Assessment

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitratech, a global provider of legal and compliance software solutions, has been named a Leader for 2020 in two of IDC's authoritative IDC MarketScape Analyst Reports – Worldwide Enterprise Matter Management 2020 Vendor Assessment and Worldwide Enterprise Legal Spend Management 2020 Vendor Assessment.

Each IDC MarketScape report assessed the capabilities of solutions providers in its respective segment, and a significant portion of that evaluation was based on client feedback.

In the Worldwide Enterprise Matter Management report, IDC found that Mitratech is extremely focused on their end user experience. Furthermore, the report states that, "Mitratech's TAP workflow tool allows users unparalleled customization capabilities. Not every legal department operates the same way and Mitratech understands that and enables their users to work the way they want."

"We are thrilled to be named among the Leaders in both Enterprise Matter Management and Enterprise Legal Spend 2020 vendor assessments by IDC," said Mike Williams, CEO at Mitratech. "Our positioning as a leader in each of these IDC MarketScapes reflects the strong partnership we have with our clients, who use the flexibility provided by TeamConnect and TAP to co-innovate with us and drive improved legal results and outcomes for their organizations, even in periods of market disruption."

"Matter management tools are the core of corporate legal departments today and often act as a single source of truth for all activities on a related matter. Legal operations professionals today are highly technical and sophisticated end users that require deep functionality and customization of their matter management tools," said Ryan O'Leary, Esq., senior research analyst, Legal, Risk, and Compliance Solutions at IDC. "Mitratech continues to be recognized by its customers as a leader in enterprise legal management. Given its deep industry knowledge and functional competence, Mitratech is well-positioned to continue to help its clients address complex, mission-critical issues and navigate the new normal."

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Matter Management 2020 Vendor Assessment, Doc #US45943820, July, 29 2020 and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Legal Spend Management 2020 Vendor Assessment, Doc #US45943820, July 29, 2020

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Mitratech:

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk & compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening operational alignment, increasing visibility and spurring collaboration across their organization. That helps them rise to the challenge of serving the evolving needs of the modern, dynamic enterprise.

