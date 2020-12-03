Mitsubishi Motors and Record the Journey Plug into Adventure and Community in 2020 Rebelle Rally "Small Batch - Big Impact" Film

MMNA's latest "Small Batch – Big Impact" film ends on this inspirational and timely description of community, interdependence and hope, a sentiment that will resonate with many as a challenging year draws to a close and attentions turn to the holidays and the fresh start that the new year brings. The film can be viewed here .

The film chronicles the adventures of RTJ founder and team navigator Sergeant Major Rachael Ridenour and driver Master Sergeant Kristie Levy – both U.S. Army veterans with multiple combat deployments – as they make history by contesting the 2020 Rebelle Rally in an Outlander PHEV. Affectionately nicknamed "Electra," the lightly modified Outlander PHEV is the first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle ever to complete the grueling 10-day off-road event, which is the longest competition of its kind in the Lower 48 states.

"After two successful years of partnership with Record the Journey, it's an honor to be able to celebrate our mutual achievements with this latest 'Small Batch – Big Impact' film," said MMNA Chief Operating Officer Mark Chaffin. "We've made history together at the Rebelle, but I hope the real legacy of our collaboration will be increased awareness of, and greater support for, the valuable work that Rachael and the RTJ team do for military veterans every day."

RTJ is dedicated to assisting military veterans with a successful transition back into civilian life. The nonprofit utilizes outdoor photography adventures to help veterans process their military experiences, including combat, injury and loss. Photography allows expression and engagement without words, making an often difficult process a little easier.

RTJ was the first nonprofit to receive a loan of a Community Utility Vehicle (CUV) through MMNA's "Small Batch – Big Impact" corporate social responsibility initiative. For more information on the Small Batch – Big Impact initiative and MMNA's CUV program, visit www.mitsubishicars.com/community.

Additional partners supporting Team Record the Journey for 2020 included Ally Financial, BFGoodrich Tires, DMOS Shovels, Off-Road Like a Girl, Productive Flourishing, Road Race Engineering and Vision Wheel.

Content related to the latest Small Batch – Big Impact film will be shared via MMNA's social channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) or can be found by searching #SmallBatchBigImpact.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2019 marked the brand's seventh consecutive year of sales growth, and MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Contacts

Lauren Ryan

Manger, Communications and Events

[email protected]

Mobile: 404-862-8286

Jeremy Barnes

Senior Director, Communications and Events

[email protected]

Mobile: 714-296-1402

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.