Mitsubishi Motors Extends "Small Batch" Marketing Initiative With Innovative Consumer Brand Experience Pilot

Unlike traditional consumer ride-and-drives, which involve large physical footprints, truckloads of equipment and significant up-front costs, the Small Batch Drive Experience is lean, nimble and smart, perfectly aligning with Mitsubishi's Small Batch marketing philosophy.

BirdDog uses sophisticated social media listening, artificial intelligence and hyper-local geo-targeting technology to identify clusters of consumers matching a detailed prospective buyer profile. From there, it looks to categories of venues that are of interest to, and attract, target audiences and prospective customers. Locations can include retail/wholesale environments, cultural events, coffee shops, etc. Once a location is identified, BirdDog hits the road and sets up the pop-up ride and drive.

The Small Batch Drive Experience pilot continues an ongoing plan to reinvent every aspect of Mitsubishi Motors in the U.S., including the way that prospective customers discover, shop for, and purchase Mitsubishi vehicles, as well as every touchpoint in the ownership experience. MMNA is steadfast in its mission to sharpen the company's focus on future growth and innovation, and part of that is changing the way the brand communicates with current and prospective customers, and goes to market.

"Our Small Batch marketing philosophy is intended to transform all aspects of our business, not just advertising, and the BirdDog experiential marketing pilot is another example of our small-but-mighty strategy in practice," said Kimberley Gardiner, VP and CMO, MMNA. "We know that consumers today want to engage with brands on their own terms. Our new Small Batch Drive Experience is one way we can offer in-market or soon to be in-market consumers the opportunity to experience our brand and vehicles at a convenient time and place, and in an environment that works for them."

Mitsubishi will kick-off the pilot program on Wednesday, Aug. 28 in Los Angeles and will then move to San Francisco and New York. See below for specific program dates:

The Small Batch Drive Experience will feature the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, Outlander Sport, and the world's best-selling plug-in hybrid**, the Outlander PHEV. Customers that partake in the program will receive a Mitsubishi Adventure Card that is redeemable at local participating shops in each of the cities.

"BirdDog fuses advanced marketing technologies that typically power digital advertising with experiential marketing providing better targeting and more efficiency for our clients," stated Kevin Killip, CEO of BirdDog. "BirdDog strips away the waste of past experiential approaches, connects brands with a higher percentage of their desired audience and is based on an affordable pay-for-performance model."

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors North America, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of more than 360 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2018 marked the brand's sixth consecutive year of sales growth.

Currently located in Cypress, California – and soon to be relocating to Franklin, Tennessee – MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Disclaimers

* Based on Motor Intelligence CY2017 and CY2018 Sales by Manufacturer data. Excludes premium brands.

** Based on IHS Markit New Registrations of plug in hybrid and all SUV body styles for Jan 2013 - Sept 2018 compiled from governments & other sources (where available). Captures 95% of global new vehicle volumes in more than 80 countries.

Contacts

Jeremy Barnes

Senior Director, Communications and Events

jeremy.barnes@na.mitsubishi-motors.com

Mobile: 714-296-1402

Erica Rasch

Manager, Communications

erica.rasch@na.mitsubishi-motors.com

Desk: 714-372-6146

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mitsubishicars.com

