MITSUBISHI MOTORS' FIRST-EVER GALLERY DEALERSHIP NEARS OPENING

First retail sales Gallery dealership to be located in Antioch, Tenn., southeast of downtown Nashville, in a partnership with Murfreesboro, Tenn.-based City Auto Mitsubishi

Ground-breaking of renovations was August 2025; grand opening slated for July 2026

As part of the brand's "Momentum 2030" U.S. business plan, Gallery dealerships will modernize the retail sales experience, support brand awareness, enhance customer experience and present Mitsubishi Motors in a modern and approachable manner

New Gallery dealerships will expand exposure and awareness for Mitsubishi Motors and local dealers alike

Gallery dealerships will be showcase stores in high-traffic areas, owned and operated by existing Mitsubishi Motors dealer partners as an extension of their existing sales facilities

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today moves one step closer to the official grand opening of its first U.S. Gallery dealership facilities, with the unveiling of signage at the Antioch, Tenn.-based facility, located on the outskirts of Nashville.

2026 Mitsubishi Outlander in front of the company’s first national Gallery dealer facility

The Gallery dealership model will be a partnership between MMNA and local dealer partners around the U.S., and allows the company to bring the Mitsubishi Motors story and its vehicles to shoppers in retail-heavy areas, mixed-use commercial/retail areas and shopping malls. This first facility will be developed in partnership with Murfreesboro, Tenn.-based City Auto Mitsubishi. The City Auto team will provide highly trained brand specialists for the facility, personnel who are knowledgeable with Mitsubishi Motors vehicles and the company's in-car technology and brand history.

While a vehicle cannot be purchased at the Antioch Gallery store, visitors can learn more about Mitsubishi Motors, choose a vehicle from City Auto's inventory, even start the paperwork necessary through the company's unique online ClickShop internet process. The next step for a prospective buyer would be a visit to City Auto's main store, only 20 minutes away, where they can complete the sale and drive away in their new Mitsubishi.

"This is an entirely new way for a mass-market car company to differentiate itself from the competition, just one more way Mitsubishi Motors is breaking the mold of what shoppers think buying a new car should look and feel like," said Mark Chaffin, MMNA's president and CEO. "From the outset, we wanted to create a high-touch, low-pressure way for shoppers to discover our brand and to learn more about what we stand for, the philosophy behind our engineering, and the vehicles we sell. City Auto's team is as excited as we are about what this Gallery facility could mean for their business, and how it will support the Mitsubishi Motors brand in the greater Nashville market."

The Gallery dealership concept is just one aspect of MMNA's forward-looking business plan, dubbed Momentum 2030. The plan is defined by four key points:

A path to electrification

A path to a renewed and expanded product line-up that will strengthen Mitsubishi Motors in North America

A path to a modernized retail sales model

A path to network expansion and sales growth

The Mitsubishi Motors/City Auto Gallery facility is located at 4230 Century Farms Terrace, Suite 106, in Antioch. The Century Farms facility is a 300-plus-acre mixed-use master-planned development incorporating retail, office and entertainment options, located at Exit 60 from Interstate 24.

It is expected that once this proof-of-concept model is completed, other Mitsubishi Motors dealer partners from around the country will pursue their own Gallery dealerships.

Since moving its national headquarters to Franklin, Tenn. in 2019, Mitsubishi Motors has committed to giving back to the state that welcomed it so warmly. The company is offering a special $1,000 purchase incentive, stackable on top of any other applicable incentives, to any eligible Tennessee resident purchasing a new 2025 or 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. This special local purchase incentive is available to qualified buyers and running through the Memorial Day weekend, closing on May 31, 2026.

Mitsubishi Motors is proud to sell America's Best-Backed Vehicles, offering three separate SUVs starting under $30,000 MSRP, with industry-leading warranty and care programs.

For more information on the full lineup of Mitsubishi vehicles, visit MitsubishiCars.com.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 300 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA's five-year business plan – "Momentum 2030" – outlines the brand's mid-term intentions for product and business transformation. MMNA will expand and refresh its vehicle lineup in the U.S. with one new or completely refreshed model to debut each year between now and 2030. Powered by a selection of advanced-technology internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electrics, the product line will nearly double from today's four vehicles. Momentum 2030 also includes a vision for a modernized retail sales model and plans for network expansion and sales growth.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, and New Jersey.

According to Ipsos NVCS:

96% of compact CUV owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Outlander purchased one.

94% of subcompact CUV owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross purchased one.

97% of small CUV owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport purchased one.

92% of plug-in hybrid owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid purchased one.

For more information on MMNA, visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.