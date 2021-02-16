Mitsubishi Motors Introduces All-New 2022 Outlander In World's First Amazon Live Reveal Event

The flagship of the Mitsubishi Motors line, it is reimagined and reinvented in every way, and is the best-equipped, most thoughtfully engineered vehicle the company has ever developed. Outlander gears up for sale in North America first in April 2021, with other global markets to follow.

With a U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price starting at $25,7951, the all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander delivers the equipment, quality and lasting value that Mitsubishi customers have come to expect of the brand. Full pricing and packaging details will be made available at a later date.

If you missed it, the reveal can be viewed here, Amazon.com/MitsubishiOutlander.

"Based on the product concept 'I-Fu-Do-Do,' which means authentic and majestic in Japanese, the all-new OUTLANDER has been crafted into a reliable SUV with significantly upgraded styling, road performance, and a high-quality feel to satisfy the needs of customers who want to expand their horizons and take on challenges of every kind," said Takao Kato, chief executive officer of MMC. "With the launch of the all-new OUTLANDER, we will first expand our sales in the North American market and then aim for global growth."

The Outlander was first launched in North America in 2002, and this new model is the fourth generation to be sold.

Styling debuts the brand's next generation Dynamic Shield front face and design language, with muscular fenders, bold proportions and available large-diameter 20-inch wheels. Inside, Outlander is a quiet and serene space, showcasing quality and convenience through class-above materials, seating for seven in the segment's only standard-equipment third-row, available 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 9-inch center screen, and also newly available wireless smartphone charging capability with Android Auto3 and wireless Apple CarPlay.4

The engineering underpinnings are also all-new. Partnered with a newly developed platform and 2.5L four-cylinder engine, Mitsubishi's rally-derived Super All-Wheel Control5 system provides unmatched confidence for drivers in all environments. The newly developed drive mode selector allows performance and grip to be tailored to the conditions through six distinct settings, increasing on-road and off-pavement performance. Even two-wheel drive models are fitted with the drive-mode selector, offering five distinct modes in this setup, to help drivers feel more confident in all driving conditions.

Standard equipment on the 2022 Outlander includes 11 airbags6, three rows of seats, myriad storage locations, USB-A and USB-C charge ports and 18-inch wheels.

Depending on trim level, the 2022 Outlander can be fitted with 20-inch wheels, Mitsubishi's MI-PILOT Assist driver assistance system with adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist7, semi-aniline leather seating, integrated navigation using what3words technology, a windshield-display 10.8-inch full-color Head-Up Display (HUD), Mitsubishi's industry-leading Mitsubishi Connect smart-car system, and a 10-speaker BOSE® audio system.8

Mitsubishi Motors North America is in the midst of introducing a full showroom of redesigned, reengineered or all-new vehicles, and the 2022 Outlander is the culmination of that program. This much-anticipated vehicle is here, and the game-changing launch is well under way. The all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is set to break boundaries, reset expectations and demand attention.

Disclaimers

1.Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price. Excludes destination/handling, tax, title, license etc. Retailer price, terms and vehicle availability may vary. See your Mitsubishi retailer for details. Vehicle MSRP does not include Destination/Handling Charge of $1195 (Alaska/Hawaii $1220).

2. The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander can only be purchased through a Mitsubishi Motors dealer partner. Vehicles will not be sold on Amazon.com or any Amazon subsidiary.

3. Available feature. Android,™ Android Auto,™ Google,™ Google Play,™ Google Maps,™ Google Assistant,™ and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.

4. Available feature. Apple CarPlay®, Siri®, and Apple Music® are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. iPhone is a registered trademark of Apple, Inc.

5. Available feature. S-AWC is an integrated vehicle dynamics control system manages the driving forces and braking forces of the four wheels to help realize vehicle behavior that is faithful to the operation by the driver under a variety of driving conditions. S-AWC is not a substitute for safe and careful driving.

6. Airbags are part of a Supplemental Restraint System (SRS). To decrease the risk of injury from a deploying airbag, always wear your seat belt, keep feet on floorboard, sit upright in the middle of the seat and do not lean against the door. Always place children 12 and under in the rear seat and use appropriate child restraints. Never place a rear-facing infant restraint in the front seat. See your owner's manual and the instructions provided with your child restraint for additional information.

7. MI-PILOT Assist is a driver aid only and is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. See Owner's Manual for further information.

8. The Bose name is a registered trademark of Bose Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, research and

development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

