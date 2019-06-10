Mitsubishi Motors named Best Brand of 2019 by the Automotive Science Group.

The 2019 ASG study once again ranked Mitsubishi highest among all industry brands in ASG's Automotive Performance Index™ (API), demonstrating just how well Mitsubishi's core strengths continue to be received by new car buyers. The brand's dynamic lineup offers purposeful and efficient vehicles with cutting-edge technology at a disruptive price point.

ASG's economic performance assessment found Mitsubishi's lineup to offer the best value across any industry brand in 2019, considering purchase and operating costs across the first 6.5 years of vehicle ownership. Mitsubishi outperformed the industry average by 27%, earning the title of "Best Economic Performance Brand."

"The 2019 Mitsubishi lineup continues to offer consumers the right mix of efficiency, style, technology and performance, and that blend is resonating with new vehicle buyers," said Mark Chaffin, chief operating officer, Mitsubishi Motors. "From the eco-friendly Mirage to the world's best-selling plug-in hybrid**, the Outlander PHEV, we offer best-in-class vehicles with versatility and value, and the results of ASG's latest study bear that out."

The "Best Economic Performance Award" recognizes the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage, which outperformed all 1,640 vehicles assessed for the 2019 model year. In ASG's combined environmental, social and economic performance analyses, the Mirage also outscored the competition and was recognized with the 2019 "Best All-Around Performance Award."

The 2019 Outlander was also recognized as the "Best All-Around Performance SUV" in the study. Rounding out the awards, the 2019 Outlander Sport and Outlander PHEV both earned spots among the "Best 5 All-Around Performance" vehicles in the competitive Crossover segment, which included more than 400 different vehicles.

"Mitsubishi continues to differentiate itself with its synergistic model lineup that leverages light-weight vehicle architectures and fuel efficient powertrains – a combination that enhances performance while reducing both operating costs and life-cycle carbon emissions," said Colby Self, Managing Director at ASG. "Mitsubishi's commitment to these fundamental engineering principles, while delivering compelling vehicles at retail prices that beat the competition, proves to be a winning combination, topping ASG's Automotive Performance Index rankings again in 2019."

ASG's 2019 Automotive Performance Index (API) Study assessed a market comprised of 1,640 model year 2019 cars, crossovers and SUVs. Using a unique combination of vehicle data inputs that include life-cycle, environmental, social and economic performance indicators, ASG breaks each vehicle down into the sum of all its parts, and measures the natural capital, the social and human capital, and the economic efficiencies embodied within each variant to derive its real market value relative to other product offerings.

*Based on Motor Intelligence CY2017 and CY2018 Sales by Manufacturer data. Excludes premium brands.

** Based on IHS Markit New Registrations of plug in hybrid and all SUV body styles for Jan 2013 - Sept 2018 compiled from governments & other sources (where available). Captures 95% of global new vehicle volumes in more than 80 countries.

