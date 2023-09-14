Mitsubishi Motors North America adds Xtime to MiCAR Program for Elevated Service Experience at Dealerships

Xtime enables Mitsubishi's MiCAR program with a complete service solution that can increase customer-pay services and help drive repeat customers.

Regardless of vehicle type— PHEV or ICE—Xtime enables Mitsubishi MiCAR to meet and deliver on higher service customer expectations.

Mitsubishi dealer partners now have a robust option to grow their aftersales business and increase loyalty retention by up to 15% and inspection services by up to $129 .

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive today announces the inclusion of Xtime, Cox Automotive's leading service appointment scheduling solution, in Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.'s MiCAR program, offering Mitsubishi dealer partners another robust option to ensure an outstanding customer service experience. With Xtime, Mitsubishi dealers are ideally positioned to leverage advanced technology from Cox Automotive to meet and exceed the increasingly high expectations of their service customers.

Xtime’s leading service management solution will help Mitsubishi dealerships deliver superior experiences to customers. Mitsubishi Motors North America Logo

"At Mitsubishi Motors, our customers expect quality, speed, efficiency and transparency across the end-to-end service experience, and the addition of Xtime to our internal MiCAR program stands to help our dealer partners deliver just that," said Dan Ball, vice president of aftersales at Mitsubishi Motors North America. "MiCAR delivers a completely digital, connected service experience, and when combined with the convenience and power of Xtime's easy-to-use appointment scheduling capabilities, is a win for both our dealer partners' efficiency and their customers satisfaction."

With Xtime, Mitsubishi dealers will further elevate their service operations with a technology-enhanced experience to deliver on vehicle owners' high expectations, while driving retention and boosting profitability—with the ability to increase retention by up to 15% and inspection services by up to $129 (Data from all Xtime dealers between July 2021 and June 2022), Xtime provides multi-channel scheduling options, consistent tablet check-in and checkout, and built-in inspection processes with integrated customer approvals. As a result of the combination of Xtime and MiCAR, Mitsubishi dealers may now provide customers with:

Professional recommendations and pricing.

Powerful shop management, scheduling controls, and video capture.

Integrations with declined services, tires, loaner management, and much more.

Integrated and flexible ridesharing capabilities, powered by Lyft.

"There are more than 7,600 dealers using Xtime across the U.S. to enhance the customer service experience. The digital dealer experience has arrived and those still using unautomated, legacy processes that don't provide a modern, convenient service experience risk being left behind and leaving revenue on the table," stated Skyler Chadwick, Director of Product Consulting, Xtime. "Mitsubishi Motors' adoption of Xtime to optimize the dealer service experience demonstrates once again how, for more than 100 years, its ambitious, disruptive approach and pioneering use of technology have positioned the company as a leading change agent in the automotive industry."

For more information about Cox Automotive's Xtime, visit https://xtime.com/

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, automakers, dealers, retailers, lenders and fleet owners. The company has 25,000+ employees on five continents and a family of trusted brands that includes Autotrader®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital™ and vAuto®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on Twitter, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its recently announced Midterm Plan – "Challenge 2025" – MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has committed to accelerating its efforts toward a sustainable carbon-neutral future, setting goals of 40 percent reduction in vehicle CO2 emissions and 50 percent reduction in operational CO2 emissions by 2030. Additionally, MMC has set targets for global sales of electrified vehicles at 50 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035, leveraging a blend of plug-in hybrids (PHEV), hybrids (HEV) and pure electrics (BEV).

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, and Florida. For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com .

