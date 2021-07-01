Mitsubishi Motors North America Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Sales Growth

With one of the freshest line-ups in the industry seeing every vehicle in the showroom redesigned or all-new, MMNA's dealer partners are reporting steadily increasing demand from buyers. With a return to pre-pandemic shopping patterns across the nation, all of MMNA's individual vehicle lines saw year-over-year sales increases compared to the same quarter of 2020.

MMNA sales throughout the quarter increased in strength month by month, driven by availability of 2022 Outlander and Eclipse Cross. June alone represented an increase of 53.6% over June of 2020, and the third-best June in the last 10 years. Considering supply constraints, this illustrates the strength of the retail-demand recovery.

Considering retail-only sales (non-fleet), June 2021 saw the best-ever June sales for Outlander and Eclipse Cross carlines, and brand-wide, greater volume than June of 2020 and 2019. This represented the second-best retail-only June for MMNA since 2007. MMNA continues to focus distribution efforts to ensure its dealer partners have an adequate supply of new vehicles for customers.

With sales of 23,983 across the first half of 2021, Outlander Sport recorded its best first-half performance ever.

Despite predictions that consumers have turned away from passenger cars, Mirage's first-half 2021 performance is the strongest first-half for the nameplate since 2001.

Priced from $25,795 1 , the all-new 2022 Outlander started arriving on dealer lots in March, and as supply meets demand, will have a significant impact on total sales.

MMNA recently unveiled ClickShop℠, a 24-hour digital showroom hosted on mitsubishicars.com. Customers now have a shopping experience customized to their needs, interests and budget, designed to make the car-buying experience fast, fair and fun. With ClickShop, buying a new Mitsubishi is now as simple as "click, click, car."



2021 2020 2021 2020 Mirage 6790 3807 13722 8453 Outlander Sport 8627 4208 23983 16785 Outlander 6569 2735 10675 15544 Outlander PHEV 385 285 639 632 Eclipse Cross 2775 1162 4358 6346 TOTALS 25146 12197 53377 47760

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand.

With headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, and corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, and Virginia, MMNA, directly and indirectly, employs more than 8,000 people across the United States.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

1. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price. Excludes destination/handling, tax, title, license etc. Retailer price, terms and vehicle availability may vary. See your Mitsubishi retailer for details. Vehicle MSRP does not include Destination/Handling Charge of $1195 (Alaska/Hawaii $1320).

