Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. Named OEM of the Year at 2019 TU Auto Awards

ATLANTA, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data, analytics and technology, is honored to be part of Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.'s Award for "OEM of the Year" at the 2019 TU-Automotive Awards. Following a rigorous judging process on pioneering technology in the connected vehicle space, the automaker was recognized for innovations behind their Mitsubishi Road Assist+ app, the first hardware-free telematics solution that enables Mitsubishi owners to gain cost savings of usage-based insurance (UBI) without needing telematics equipment to be installed or built into their vehicle.

Road Assist+ utilizes LexisNexis Risk Solutions telematics technology to collect, normalize and analyze data from consumers who choose to participate in a telematics program. Feedback is also available for drivers to help minimize any risky driving behaviors and help can be sent in the event of a vehicle breakdown, features that elevate the application from useful insurance tool to invaluable automotive asset.

Mitsubishi's relationship with LexisNexis Risk Solutions bridges automakers with insurers to provide the first hardware-free telematics solution that works with both connected and non-connected vehicles, helping to improve the driving experience for more consumers than ever before.

"Providing insurers and OEMs with comprehensive and normalized telematics data is one of our connected car team's top priorities," said Adam Hudson, Senior Director, US Connected Car Team, LexisNexis Risk Solutions Telematics. "This recognition of our LexisNexis Risk Solutions Telematics Exchange relationship is a great source of pride and further showcases us as an emerging leader in the telematics industry."

LexisNexis Risk Solutions looks forward to facilitating more opportunities and capabilities with Mitsubishi in addition to securing additional OEM partnerships in the near future.

