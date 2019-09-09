Mitsubishi Motors North America Names Scott Smith Vice President, Aftersales

In this role, Smith will be responsible for overseeing parts and service operations for MMNA in the United States, and all aspects of parts export logistics for Latin America. Specifically, he will be in charge of developing and implementing strategies and programs that enable Mitsubishi and its dealers to provide a strong level of customer satisfaction for the brand's service and parts customers.

He will report to Fred Diaz, MMNA's president and CEO, and be a member of the company's Executive Committee.

Smith brings more than 30 years of experience around the auto industry to the role, most recently as Vice President, Parts Operations, for AutoNation.

He brings to MMNA a rare portfolio of experience on both the manufacturer and dealer sides of the business, with multiple roles over 21 years with Ford Motor Company in parts, service and sales; warranty; product marketing; customer relationship management; and dealer operations. On the dealer side, in addition to three years with AutoNation overseeing all aspects of parts and accessory development and distribution for the dealer group's 360-plus nationwide retail outlets, Smith spent two years with Apple Auto Group, directing all parts and service operations for their five manufacturer brands.

"Scott brings an enviable blend of manufacturer 'big picture' understanding and dealer-side 'get it done' hands-on skill," said Diaz about the appointment. "Mitsubishi Motors North America is on the cusp of a reinvention of every aspect of our business in and across the U.S., and I know that Scott's leadership of our critical parts and service operations will take our organization to the next level. We're excited to have him join the team, and expect to see his passion and experience have an immediate impact on the way we service our dealer partners and satisfy our customers."

Smith's appointment is effective today, September 9.

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

*Based on Motor Intelligence CY2017 and CY2018 Sales by Manufacturer data. Excludes premium brands.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of more than 360 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2018 marked the brand's sixth consecutive year of sales growth.

Currently located in Cypress, California – and soon to be relocating to Franklin, Tennessee – MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.



For more information, please contact:

Jeremy Barnes, Senior Director, Communications and Events

Mitsubishi Motors North America

jeremy.barnes@na.mitsubishi-motors.com

Mobile: 714-296-1402

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.