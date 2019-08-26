Mitsubishi Motors North America Plans First Job Fair To Support Its U.S. Headquarters Relocation To Franklin, Tennessee

"We've said more than once that this move to Franklin is the most visible part of our plan to reinvent every aspect of Mitsubishi Motors in the U.S.," said Fred Diaz, MMNA's president and CEO. "This is the most comprehensive reimaging we've ever been through in the U.S., and to make it work we're seeking the best and brightest from both within and outside the auto industry. Our formal recruiting efforts kick off with this event, and we encourage anyone eager to help write the roadmap for our future to join us."

While MMNA has seen an ongoing strengthening of the business for multiple years – six straight years of annual sales gains, the last two years now over 100,000 sales, and retaining its "fastest-growing Asian brand" title for the second year – it is the past 18 months that have seen the greatest evolution. Some include:

- 80 percent of the leadership team is new to the company or newly promoted to the role, bringing new experiences, backgrounds and a diversity of thought to the team

- 34 new dealer partners have been appointed across the country

- MMNA's regional network has been expanded from two offices to four (Cypress, Calif.; Irving, Texas; Swedesboro, NY; Lake Mary, Fla.)

- The company was the most-improved brand in the entire J.D. Power and Associates' 2018 Customer Satisfaction Index

WHO: Mitsubishi Motors North America, the newest employer to locate to the Franklin/Cool Springs area

WHAT: JOB FAIR! We will have more than 150 open positions to fill in all areas of the company. Departments hiring include sales, marketing, IT, human resources, communications, parts and service, product planning, dealer operations, finance and legal. Don't forget to bring a current resume and professional references

WHERE: SPACES, 3401 Mallory Lane, Suite 100, Franklin, Tennessee 37067

WHEN: Tuesday, August 27 and Wednesday, August 28, 2019; 9:00am – 2:00pm

WHY: Meet the Mitsubishi Motors team and help us chart the course of the new Mitsubishi! Do you want to be part of an organization that is growing today and building its future? Do you question the status quo? Do you want to help write the future for your company? Have you always wanted to play a key role and see the immediate impact of the work you do?

CONTACT: MMNACareers@na.mitsubishi-motors.com with any questions

Mitsubishi Motors offers an exceptional health care and 401(k) package, a brand-new inclusive and modern workspace, a casual dress policy, flexible work schedule, all the gourmet coffee you can drink and the chance to be part of building something very special.

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors North America, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com, and for specific information on job roles, please visit www.mitsubishicars.com/careers. Also, follow us on LinkedIn and on our social channels to learn more about the company.

*Based on Motor Intelligence CY2017 and CY2018 Sales by Manufacturer data. Excludes premium brands.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of more than 360 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2018 marked the brand's sixth consecutive year of sales growth.

Currently located in Cypress, California – and soon to be relocating to Franklin, Tennessee – MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

