Mitsubishi Motors Partners with Healthcare Nonprofit to Reach Underserved Communities in Middle Tennessee

MMNA's CUV Program offers vehicle loans to nonprofit organizations making a difference in their local communities, such as Charis. "The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will play a critical role in our efforts to vaccinate Tennesseans in the hard-to-reach and rural communities that are at especially high risk due to the pandemic and to deliver quality, compassionate healthcare and health education to those without insurance or the ability to pay for the services they need," said Charis Executive Director Lauren Smith. "We are grateful to have been chosen by Mitsubishi Motors to be part of their Community Utility Vehicle Program."

Charis operates with a small staff and group of dedicated volunteers out of two clinic locations. The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV blends SUV capability and convenience with the fuel-efficiency and eco-friendly aspects of an electric vehicle and will allow Charis to mobilize its efforts beyond the walls of the clinics. The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV offers 24-miles of all-electric range, Super All-Wheel Control all-wheel drive for performance in varying road conditions and other standard features.1,2

Most importantly, the Outlander PHEV's onboard 120-volt outlet will allow Charis to power its portable medical freezer, critical for transporting COVID vaccines and other medications, such as insulin, that require specific-temperature storage.

"The Community Utility Vehicle Program amplifies the outreach and impact of small, community nonprofits in a way that only Mitsubishi Motors uniquely can – through loans of efficient, reliable, versatile vehicles," said MMNA Chief Operating Officer Mark Chaffin. "The partnership with Charis Health Center is the latest example of our commitment to safer, healthier communities across the country and at home in Middle Tennessee."

The CUV program is a key component of MMNA's larger corporate social responsibility program, known as "Small Batch - Big Impact," which is based on the idea that small, localized efforts can add up to a huge impact. Other CUV use donations have been made to Nashville-based Community Resource Center, Las Vegas-based Goodie Two Shoes Foundation and Dallas-based Record the Journey.

Disclaimers 1. EPA mileage estimate. Combined fuel economy Electricity + Gasoline. Actual mileage may vary. 2. Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) adds Active Yaw Control (AYC) to realize the AWC concept at a very high level. This Integrated Vehicle Dynamics Control System manages the driving forces and braking forces of the four wheels to help realize vehicle behavior that is faithful to the operation by the driver under a variety of driving conditions. S-AWC is not a substitute for safe and careful driving.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand. In its 2030 Environmental Plan, MMNA's parent company, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

With headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, and corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia, MMNA directly and indirectly employs more than 8,000 people across the United States.

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

