Mitsubishi Motors Recognized As OEM Of The Year For Road Assist+ Smartphone App At TU-Automotive Detroit

The award recognizes forward-thinking original equipment manufacturers (OEM) that are developing cutting-edge technologies and innovations in the connected-vehicle space, and is among the most prestigious and anticipated awards in the connected car industry.

Mitsubishi Road Assist+, built in association with LexisNexis Risk Solutions, is the first hardware-free smartphone-based application provided by an OEM that lets owners realize the cost savings of usage-based insurance (UBI) without having to own a newer "connected car" with built-in telematics capabilities or aftermarket-installed telematics hardware. The app is loaded with technology (GPS and Driving Signature) to give drivers access, at their choosing, to contact participating carriers and exclusive Mitsubishi offers.

"We're extremely honored to be recognized as OEM of the year by TU-Automotive for Road Assist+ and our work in the telematics space," said Bryan Arnett, senior manager, product planning, MMNA. "Today's drivers increasingly expect intelligent services that link to their car to provide a convenient and connected driving experience. Mitsubishi Road Assist+ is a seamless way to offer that while providing cost-savings opportunities for consumers through participating UBI insurance carriers."

The Mitsubishi Road Assist+ App has advanced analytics embedded in it, collecting driving behavior data through telematics technology that provides feedback to help drivers improve their driving and avoid risky behaviors like speeding, hard braking and fast acceleration. The app applies geospatial context to driving events to better understand how drivers respond in different situations.

"Providing insurers and OEMs with comprehensive and normalized telematics data is one of our connected car team's top priorities," said Adam Hudson, senior director, U.S .Connected Car Team, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "This recognition is a great source of pride, and further showcases us as an emerging leader in the telematics industry."

Mitsubishi Road Assist+ also provides 24-hour emergency roadside assistance and additional value is added in the form of proactive driving feedback and suggestions along with dealership discounts. Moreover, the service allows Mitsubishi to explore valuable insights behind consumer use of their products and supports the goal to enhance driver peace of mind, safety and connectivity on the open road.

Mitsubishi Road Assist+ is available now for both Android and iOS devices on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

