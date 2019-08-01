Mitsubishi Motors reports July 2019 sales.

July sales of Mirage, the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid vehicle sold in America 2 , were up 37% year-over-year, defying the industry trend away from cars to CUVs. On a year-to-date basis, Mirage sales are up 3.7%.

by the Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) , were up 4.6% year-over-year. 2019 remains Mitsubishi's best calendar year-to-date sales since 2007.

MMNA announced the completion of its first Visual Identity dealership, Lewisville Autoplex Mitsubishi in Lewisville, Texas , on July 16 ; with approximately 70 dealers registered for the program, Mitsubishi is continuing to reinvent its brand and business in the U.S.

, on ; with approximately 70 dealers registered for the program, Mitsubishi is continuing to reinvent its brand and business in the U.S. MMNA has begun the relocation of its U.S. headquarters from Cypress, California to Franklin, Tennessee, opening up temporary offices in the Cool Springs area and commencing recruitment for more than 150 open positions.



JULY YTD

2019 2018 2019 2018 Mirage 3256 2374 16157 15559 Lancer4 0 3 0 3302 Outlander Sport 2677 3440 21445 25855 Outlander 1656 3008 27245 26514 Outlander PHEV 213 350 1461 2306 Eclipse Cross 811 775 13402 3741 Total 8613 9950 79710 77277

1. Based on Motor Intelligence CY2017 and CY2018 Sales by Manufacturer data. Excludes premium brands.

2. Based on EPA estimated mileage rating from www.fueleconomy.gov.

3. Applies only to models with optional front crash prevention + specific headlights.

4. Vehicle production discontinued in 2018.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of more than 360 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2018 marked the brand's sixth consecutive year of sales growth.

Currently located in Cypress, California – and soon to be relocating to Franklin, Tennessee – MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

