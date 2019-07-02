Mitsubishi Motors Reports June 2019 Sales

CYPRESS, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), the fastest-growing Asian brand in the U.S. for the second consecutive year*, today reported June 2019 sales of 12,317 vehicles, a 10.5% increase over last June. Calendar year-to-date sales through the end of June stood at 71,097 vehicles, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.6% compared to the same period in 2018.

Mitsubishi Motors reports June 2019 sales.
  • June sales of the distinctively designed Eclipse Cross more than doubled year-over-year.
  • Mitsubishi's seven-passenger Outlander continued to perform well; June sales were up 52.5% year-over-year and calendar year-to-date sales were up 8.9%.
  • 2019 remains the brand's best calendar year-to-date sales since 2004.
  • MMNA announced earlier this month it would relocate its national headquarters to Franklin, Tenn.
  • MMNA added two more new dealer partners last month, in New Bedford, Mass., and Mechanicsburg, Penn.

JUNE

YTD

2019

2018

2019

2018

Mirage

2505

2483

12901

13185

Lancer**

0

416

0

3299

Outlander Sport

2327

3380

18768

22415

Outlander

5601

3673

25589

23506

Outlander PHEV

222

390

1248

1956

Eclipse Cross

1662

807

12591

2966

Total

12317

11149

71097

67327

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

*Based on Motor Intelligence CY2017 and CY2018 Sales by Manufacturer data. Excludes premium brands.

**Vehicle production discontinued in 2018.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. 
Through a network of more than 360 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2018 marked the brand's sixth consecutive year of sales growth.

Currently located in Cypress, California – and soon to be relocating to Franklin, Tennessee – MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, the largest automaker alliance in the world. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

