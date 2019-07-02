Mitsubishi Motors reports June 2019 sales.

June sales of the distinctively designed Eclipse Cross more than doubled year-over-year.

Mitsubishi's seven-passenger Outlander continued to perform well; June sales were up 52.5% year-over-year and calendar year-to-date sales were up 8.9%.

2019 remains the brand's best calendar year-to-date sales since 2004.

MMNA announced earlier this month it would relocate its national headquarters to Franklin, Tenn.

MMNA added two more new dealer partners last month, in New Bedford, Mass. , and Mechanicsburg, Penn.



JUNE YTD

2019 2018 2019 2018 Mirage 2505 2483 12901 13185 Lancer** 0 416 0 3299 Outlander Sport 2327 3380 18768 22415 Outlander 5601 3673 25589 23506 Outlander PHEV 222 390 1248 1956 Eclipse Cross 1662 807 12591 2966 Total 12317 11149 71097 67327

*Based on Motor Intelligence CY2017 and CY2018 Sales by Manufacturer data. Excludes premium brands.

**Vehicle production discontinued in 2018.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of more than 360 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2018 marked the brand's sixth consecutive year of sales growth.

Currently located in Cypress, California – and soon to be relocating to Franklin, Tennessee – MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, the largest automaker alliance in the world. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

