Mitsubishi Motors Reports May 2019 Sales

News provided by

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Jun 03, 2019, 09:00 ET

CYPRESS, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), the fastest-growing Asian brand in the U.S. for the second consecutive year*, today reported May 2019 sales of 9,750 vehicles. Calendar year-to-date sales through the end of May stood at 58,780 vehicles, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.6% compared to the same period in 2018.

News & Notes

Mitsubishi Motors reports May 2019 sales.
Mitsubishi Motors reports May 2019 sales.
  • Sales of the distinctively designed Eclipse Cross were up 18.9% year-over-year.
  • 2019 remains the brand's best calendar year-to-date sales since 2004.
  • MMNA has added 13 new dealer partners so far this year to its growing nationwide network.

MAY

YTD

2019

2018

2019

2018

Mirage

2150

3101

10396

10702

Lancer**

0

380

0

2883

Outlander Sport

2516

3319

16441

19035

Outlander

3840

4468

19988

19833

Outlander PHEV

232

297

1026

1566

Eclipse Cross

1012

851

10929

2159

Total

9750

12416

58780

56178

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

*Based on Motor Intelligence CY2017 and CY2018 Sales by Manufacturer data. Excludes premium brands.

**Vehicle production discontinued in 2018.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.   
Through a network of more than 360 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2018 marked the brand's sixth consecutive year of sales growth.

Located in Cypress, California, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, the largest automaker alliance in the world. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jeremy Barnes
Senior Director, Communications and Events
jeremy.barnes@na.mitsubishi-motors.com
Desk: 714-372-6008, Mobile: 714-296-1402

Scott McKee
The Brand Amp
scott@thebrandamp.com
Mobile: 949-378-8332

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Related Links

www.mitsubishicars.com

Also from this source

Mitsubishi Motors Reports April 2019 Sales...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Mitsubishi Motors Reports May 2019 Sales

News provided by

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Jun 03, 2019, 09:00 ET