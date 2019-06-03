Mitsubishi Motors reports May 2019 sales.

Sales of the distinctively designed Eclipse Cross were up 18.9% year-over-year.

2019 remains the brand's best calendar year-to-date sales since 2004.

MMNA has added 13 new dealer partners so far this year to its growing nationwide network.



MAY YTD

2019 2018 2019 2018 Mirage 2150 3101 10396 10702 Lancer** 0 380 0 2883 Outlander Sport 2516 3319 16441 19035 Outlander 3840 4468 19988 19833 Outlander PHEV 232 297 1026 1566 Eclipse Cross 1012 851 10929 2159 Total 9750 12416 58780 56178

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

*Based on Motor Intelligence CY2017 and CY2018 Sales by Manufacturer data. Excludes premium brands.

**Vehicle production discontinued in 2018.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of more than 360 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2018 marked the brand's sixth consecutive year of sales growth.

Located in Cypress, California, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, the largest automaker alliance in the world. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jeremy Barnes

Senior Director, Communications and Events

jeremy.barnes@na.mitsubishi-motors.com

Desk: 714-372-6008, Mobile: 714-296-1402

Scott McKee

The Brand Amp

scott@thebrandamp.com

Mobile: 949-378-8332

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Related Links

www.mitsubishicars.com

