Mitsubishi Motors Reports November 2019 Sales
Dec 03, 2019, 12:18 ET
CYPRESS, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), the fastest-growing Asian brand in the U.S. for the second consecutive year1, today reported November 2019 sales of 8,188 vehicles, up 6.5% over November 2018. Calendar year-to-date sales through the end of November stood at 111,131 vehicles, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.9% compared to the same period in 2018.
News & Notes
- MMNA remains on pace for its seventh consecutive year of annual sales growth.
- 2019 remains Mitsubishi's best calendar year-to-date sales since 2007.
- November 2019 sales of the Mitsubishi Mirage, the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid vehicle sold in America2, were up 24.9% year-over-year as it continues to defy the industry trend away from cars to CUVs.
- The Outlander Sport, entirely redesigned for 2020, posted November 2019 sales up 8.4% year-over-year.
- The boldly styled Eclipse Cross was up 14.3% year-over-year.
- In November, MMNA confirmed the location of its new permanent headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, at the Northside at McEwen building. The company will officially move into the offices once construction is completed in early Spring 2020.
|
NOVEMBER
|
YTD
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Mirage
|
1901
|
1522
|
25213
|
22568
|
Lancer3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3302
|
Outlander Sport
|
2795
|
2578
|
31148
|
36590
|
Outlander
|
1784
|
2043
|
33988
|
35005
|
Outlander PHEV
|
372
|
376
|
2541
|
3735
|
Eclipse Cross
|
1336
|
1169
|
18241
|
7888
|
Total
|
8188
|
7688
|
111131
|
109088
For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.
1. Based on Motor Intelligence CY2017 and CY2018 Sales by Manufacturer data. Excludes premium brands.
2. Based on EPA estimated mileage rating from www.fueleconomy.gov.
3.Vehicle production discontinued in 2018.
About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.
Through a network of more than 360 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2018 marked the brand's sixth consecutive year of sales growth.
Currently located in Cypress, California – and soon to be relocating to Franklin, Tennessee – MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.
For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.
For more information, please contact:
Jeremy Barnes
Senior Director, Communications and Events
jeremy.barnes@na.mitsubishi-motors.com
Mobile: 714-296-1402
Scott McKee
The Brand Amp
scott@thebrandamp.com
Mobile: 949-378-8332
SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.
