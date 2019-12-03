Mitsubishi Motors Reports November 2019 Sales

MMNA remains on pace for its seventh consecutive year of annual sales growth.

2019 remains Mitsubishi's best calendar year-to-date sales since 2007.

November 2019 sales of the Mitsubishi Mirage, the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid vehicle sold in America 2 , were up 24.9% year-over-year as it continues to defy the industry trend away from cars to CUVs.

sales of the Mitsubishi Mirage, the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid vehicle sold in America , were up 24.9% year-over-year as it continues to defy the industry trend away from cars to CUVs. The Outlander Sport, entirely redesigned for 2020, posted November 2019 sales up 8.4% year-over-year.

sales up 8.4% year-over-year. The boldly styled Eclipse Cross was up 14.3% year-over-year.

In November, MMNA confirmed the location of its new permanent headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee , at the Northside at McEwen building. The company will officially move into the offices once construction is completed in early Spring 2020.



NOVEMBER YTD

2019 2018 2019 2018 Mirage 1901 1522 25213 22568 Lancer3 0 0 0 3302 Outlander Sport 2795 2578 31148 36590 Outlander 1784 2043 33988 35005 Outlander PHEV 372 376 2541 3735 Eclipse Cross 1336 1169 18241 7888 Total 8188 7688 111131 109088

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

1. Based on Motor Intelligence CY2017 and CY2018 Sales by Manufacturer data. Excludes premium brands.

2. Based on EPA estimated mileage rating from www.fueleconomy.gov.

3.Vehicle production discontinued in 2018.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of more than 360 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2018 marked the brand's sixth consecutive year of sales growth.

Currently located in Cypress, California – and soon to be relocating to Franklin, Tennessee – MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

For more information, please contact:



Jeremy Barnes

Senior Director, Communications and Events

jeremy.barnes@na.mitsubishi-motors.com

Mobile: 714-296-1402

Scott McKee

The Brand Amp

scott@thebrandamp.com

Mobile: 949-378-8332

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Related Links

www.mitsubishicars.com

