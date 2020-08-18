Mitsubishi Motors Returns To Rebelle Rally With Outlander PHEV As Grueling Off-Road Competition Goes Electric

The Rebelle Rally is the first all-women's off-road navigational rally raid in the U.S. and the longest event of its kind in the lower 48 states. Started in 2016, the Rebelle features two classes of competition: 4 x 4 and Crossover. In 2020, the Rebelle is going electric, adding a special designation to honor the highest-finishing battery-powered electric vehicle (BEV) and hybrid or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in each class, with allowances for on-course rapid charging.

"The Rebelle Rally shows us what is possible when we have the courage and ambition to do more with the cars in our driveway, and we all need that inspiration now more than ever," said MMNA Chief Operating Officer Mark Chaffin. "We are thrilled to continue our support for Team Record the Journey this year with the world's best-selling plug-in hybrid electric vehicle1, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, and to continue to prove our legacy of quality, dependability and reliability."

Last year, Team RTJ piloted a lightly modified Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross – affectionately referred to as "Rosie the Riveter" – to second place in the Crossover class with seven-year U.S. Air Force veteran Karah Behrend at the wheel and RTJ founder and 31-year U.S. combat veteran Rachael Ridenour serving as navigator. Behrend became the first adaptive athlete ever to complete the Rebelle, and the pair were honored with the 2019 Rebelle Rally Team Spirit Award.

Ridenour, a multi-time Rebelle competitor and past winner, will again lead Team RTJ in 2020 and is currently vetting candidates to drive the Outlander PHEV in the competition. Running October 8-17, the event starts on the slopes of Lake Tahoe, California, and ends in the Imperial Dunes of Glamis, east of San Diego.

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is the world's best-selling plug-in hybrid electric vehicle1. It combines a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and a 12.0 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, and offers the quiet and clean operation of an electric vehicle combined with the ease of refueling of a gasoline vehicle. Charging the pack can be done in as little as 25 minutes, using the CHAdeMO DC fast-charge system, which provides up to 22 miles of all-electric range.

Record the Journey is dedicated to assisting military veterans with successful transition back into civilian life. The nonprofit utilizes outdoor photography adventures as a therapeutic modality to help veterans process their military experiences, including combat, injury and loss. Photography allows expression and engagement without words, making an often difficult process a little easier.

RTJ was the first nonprofit to receive a loan of a Community Utility Vehicle through MMNA's Small Batch – Big Impact corporate social responsibility initiative. For more information on the Small Batch – Big Impact initiative and MMNA's CUV program, visit www.mitsubishicars.com/community.

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 350 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2019 marked the brand's seventh consecutive year of sales growth, and MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (657) 238-2801 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Disclaimers

Based on IHS Markit New Registrations of plug in hybrid and all SUV body styles for Jan 2013 - Aug 2019 compiled from governments & other sources (where available). Captures 95% of global new vehicle volumes in more than 80 countries.

Contacts

Jeremy Barnes

Senior Director, Communications and Events

[email protected]

Mobile: 714-296-1402

Lauren Ryan

Manager, Communications and Events

[email protected]

Mobile: 404-862-8286

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Related Links

www.mitsubishicars.com

