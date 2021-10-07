Mitsubishi Motors Unveils 2022 Outlander For 2021 Rebelle Rally; Introduces The Military Veterans Who Will Contest The Event

Sisters-in-law Selena "Mason" Converse and Erin Mason are not afraid of a challenge. As an emergency medical services technician in the U.S. Air Force, Mason provided emergency medical care in both non-combat and combat situations. As an aviation structural mechanic, you could find Erin weaving in and out of incoming plane traffic on U.S. Navy aircraft carriers. They joined the military, right out of high school, to establish their independence, seek adventure, and serve their country.

This October, Mason and Erin, along with Mason's two-and-a-half-year-old, PTSD-trained service dog, Sammy, are embarking on a new adventure, further testing themselves and their 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander. They will represent MMNA and veterans nonprofit Record the Journey, on the eight-day, 2000-km, all-women, off-road Rebelle Rally.

Described by veterans who competed with Mitsubishi Motors in Rebelle before them as a "mini-deployment," Mason, Erin and Sammy will face a grueling schedule of long days and short nights, challenging and diverse off-road terrain, and the memories of their service – the good and the bad – head on.

To learn more about the paths that have led them to this year's Rebelle and the important reasons why they've accepted this challenge, click here, as we sit down with the team, before they head out on Rebelle, to ask them five personal questions each.

For more information on the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, visit https://www.mitsubishicars.com/outlander/2022.

