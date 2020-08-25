Mitsubishi Motors Welcomes Arrotta's Mitsubishi To Expanding U.S. Dealer Network

The opening of Arrotta's Mitsubishi marks the first Mitsubishi store and first new dealership for owner and dealer principal Dan Arrotta. Arrotta, who is no stranger to vehicle sales, has operated the successful used vehicle and RV superstore Spokane Automax in the Spokane area since 2013.

"We are excited to open our brand new facility and begin a long and successful partnership with Mitsubishi Motors," said Dan Arrotta, dealer principal, Arrotta's Mitsubishi. "Mitsubishi brings a lineup of competitive, affordable and efficient crossovers and small cars that we know will appeal to the Spokane market. We look forward to greeting new customers and bringing the Arrotta's touch to the Mitsubishi purchase experience."

MMNA recently finalized the relocation of its U.S. headquarters to its new permanent home in Franklin, Tennessee. The relocation is the most tangible example of the ongoing reinvention of every aspect of the Mitsubishi Motors brand and business in the U.S., from corporate leadership to dealer partners to every touchpoint in a customer's relationship with their vehicle.

"We are committed to sustainably growing our dealership network and brand visibility across the United States, and the addition of Arrotta's Mitsubishi is a critical step to helping us achieve that goal," said, Neal Smith, western region director, MMNA. "Now, more than ever, Mitsubishi Motors is committed to expanding our dealer footprint as we prepare for all-new and significantly refreshed Mitsubishi vehicles to begin entering showrooms within the next 12 months."

Arrotta's Mitsubishi is located at 6623 N Division St, Spokane, Washington 99208 and can be reached via telephone at (509) 204-5755 or online at www.arrottasmitsubishi.com.

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors U.S. dealer network, please visit www.mitsubishicars.com.

