Mitternight Industries Awarded Innovative DOE Fusion Project in Partnership with KVA Stainless

"A fusion reactor's structural components must withstand extreme heat, radiation and temperature which is why it's critical to develop procedures that mitigate against metallurgical strength degradation due to these harsh conditions," said Lance Covan, chief executive officer and chairman of the board of Mitternight. "We congratulate KVA on being awarded this grant by the U.S. DOE and are excited to be their partner in this project. For decades, the world's great powers have been in a race to develop nuclear fusion, and advances in technology have progressed us closer than ever to achieving this process once thought to be only in science fiction novels."

