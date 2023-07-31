Mityvac Announces Newest Fluid Extractor

News provided by

SKF Group

31 Jul, 2023, 09:59 ET

MVA6853 is the First Extractor Adoptable for Diesel Fuel or Gasoline

LANSDALE, Pa. , July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its evolution of fluid extractors, Mityvac, part of the SKF Group, has launched the MVA6853. The new Mityvac MVA6853 is a fuel/fluid extractor and priming kit that can quickly and cleanly extract, prime or dispense diesel fuel, kerosine or gasoline.

Continue Reading
The new Mityvac MVA6853
The new Mityvac MVA6853

This easy-to-use manual syringe tool comes with five different adapters for both diesel fuel or gasoline to aid in prime, flush or maintenance needs. The MVA6853 has the capacity to manage 1.5 liters of fluid and its integrated valve system is designed specifically for diesel and gasoline without eroding the gaskets. The compact, streamlined design allows easy access into tight spaces under the hood or in areas of limited access.

The kit is designed with fuel capable seals and an integrated valve in cap to prevent spills and leaks. The hose and seals are also simple to replace if needed. The tool is easy to clean and compatible with other Mityvac fuel system connectors.

This all makes the new handheld Mityvac MVA6853 the perfect solution for flushing and priming fuel lines, priming fuel filters and quickly emptying tanks.

To learn more, visit www.skf.com/mityvac.

About SKF
SKF is a world-leading provider of innovative solutions that help industries become more competitive and sustainable. By making products lighter, more efficient, longer lasting and repairable, we help our customers improve their rotating equipment performance and reduce their environmental impact. Our offering around the rotating shaft includes bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring, and services. Founded in 1907, SKF is represented in approximately 129 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 96,933 million and the number of employees was 42,641. www.skf.com® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.

® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.

Media Contact: 
Maria Orlando
Marketing Manager, Tools and Lubrication
[email protected]

SOURCE SKF Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.