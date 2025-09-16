Miva Adds Merchandising to Vexture: AI-Powered Product Recommendations That Help Merchants Stay Ahead of the Competition

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miva, Inc., a leading ecommerce platform for modern online sellers, today announced the launch of dynamic merchandising for its new Vexture℠ AI product search, discovery, and merchandising tool. This breakthrough feature uses natural language prompts and contextual AI intelligence to eliminate the time-consuming work of manual merchandising, giving businesses a simple solution for more personalized product recommendations that directly drive sales.

Solving the Manual Merchandising Bottleneck

Traditional "related product" systems require merchants to painstakingly build and maintain product relationships manually, leading to underutilization, static results, and lost revenue opportunities. Vexture transforms this process by allowing merchants to describe their strategy in plain English and instantly generate tailored, AI-powered recommendations across the entire catalog.

The result is dynamic, context-aware product suggestions that adapt in real time to catalog updates, customer behavior, location, cart contents, or other variables merchants define.

A Competitive Advantage in the Future of Ecommerce

"AI-powered search was just the beginning," said Rick Wilson, CEO at Miva. "With dynamic merchandising, we're extending our vision for Vexture as the foundation of intelligent commerce. By combining AI with merchant creativity, we're giving businesses the ability to think ahead by delivering personalized, relevant recommendations that not only increase conversions but also protect brand value and customer loyalty."

Vexture's latest feature positions Miva merchants ahead of competitors by offering:

Unlimited flexibility through natural language prompts, enabling cross-selling, upselling, and category expansion strategies at scale.

Contextual intelligence that tailors recommendations in real time to shopper behavior and product data.

that tailors recommendations in real time to shopper behavior and product data. Operational efficiency by removing the overhead of manual setup and rule maintenance.

Unlike static algorithms or competitor tools limited to "similar item" matching, Vexture empowers merchants to deploy sophisticated business logic instantly with no coding or complex configurations required.

Expanding the Vexture Vision

This AI merchandising solution builds on the successful launch of Vexture℠, Miva's AI-powered semantic search engine, which redefined product discovery by interpreting shopper intent rather than relying on keyword matches. Vexture represents a comprehensive strategy to help Miva merchants deliver faster, smarter, more intuitive shopping experiences that align with the future of ecommerce.

"Vexture is about reimagining the core functions of ecommerce with AI," said Wilson. "Search and merchandising are the two most important drivers of product discovery, and with Vexture, we're bringing them into a new era that rewards both merchants and customers."

Availability

Vexture℠ is available now to Miva merchants. To learn more about our merchandising features, Vexture, or the Miva platform, visit www.miva.com.

About Miva, Inc.

Miva, Inc. is a leading ecommerce software and service provider for mid-size and enterprise merchants. For over 25 years, Miva has powered online sales for businesses in industries ranging from fashion and collectibles to industrial manufacturing. Today, Miva helps merchants stay ahead in a competitive market with innovative tools, seamless customer experiences, and results-driven growth strategies.

