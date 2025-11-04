Miva Launches MivaPay: Native Payment Solution to Simplify Ecommerce Transactions

Seamless, flexible, simple to setup, and powered by PayPal, MivaPay is ready to use in minutes, helping online sellers start selling without the hassle.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miva, Inc., a leading ecommerce platform for modern retailers, today announced the launch of MivaPay, its new native payment processing solution in partnership with PayPal. Designed to make online payments simple, flexible, and fast to set up, it's built directly into the Miva platform and allows merchants to start accepting secure payments typically within minutes, eliminating the need for complex third-party integrations.

"MivaPay is built for simplicity and speed," said Rick Wilson, CEO of Miva. "Our goal is to remove the technical barriers that stand between online sellers and their customers. By providing a payment solution that's built right into Miva, we're giving businesses the ability to start selling faster and focus on what matters most: growth."

MivaPay, which is powered by PayPal, offers:

  • Quick Setup: Launch payment processing in just a few minutes.
  • All-in-One Integration: Manage payments and store operations in one dashboard.
  • Flexible Payment Options: Offer credit cards, digital wallets, and more to meet customer demand.
  • Security: PCI-compliant processing for secure transactions.

Because MivaPay is integrated directly into the Miva ecosystem, merchants avoid the headaches of third-party plugins and fragmented reporting. Instead, they can manage everything in one place while offering customers the fast, secure, and frictionless checkout experience they expect from PayPal.

"Checkout is critical in ecommerce," added Wilson. "MivaPay delivers a seamless payment experience from day one, driving conversions."

MivaPay is available now to all Miva merchants. Setup takes only minutes, with onboarding and support provided directly by Miva.

For more information, visit miva.com.

About Miva, Inc.
Miva, Inc. is a leading ecommerce software and service provider for mid-size and enterprise merchants. For over 25 years, Miva has powered online sales for businesses in industries ranging from fashion and collectibles to industrial manufacturing. Today, Miva helps merchants stay ahead in a competitive market with innovative tools, seamless customer experiences, and results-driven growth strategies. 

SOURCE Miva, Inc.

