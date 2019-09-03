Mixed Results Characterized 2Q 2019 Wireless LAN Market--A Pause Before the Storm? According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, mixed results characterized the 2Q 2019 Wireless LAN market. We question, is this the pause before the storm? WiFi 6 adoption boosts the sales of Aruba Networks, Extreme Networks, and Huawei.

"Overall Wireless LAN market sales were soft, but not unusual compared to prior years. However, what caught our eye was the slowdown in overall unit shipments," said Tam Dell'Oro, Founder and CEO at Dell'Oro Group. "The slowdown came from midrange and high-end across many manufacturers. In contrast, sales were robust growing well into the double-digits Y/Y at the lower-end price sensitive segment. WiFi 6 is picking up momentum as several additional vendors began shipping products during the quarter such as Cisco, Extreme Networks, and Fortinet. Select vendors with WiFi 6 already shipping enjoyed a surge in sales such as Aruba Networks, and Huawei," added Dell'Oro.

Additional highlights from the Wireless LAN 2Q 2019 Quarterly Report:

Sales within China outpaced all other regions of the world.

outpaced all other regions of the world. Sales to the lower-Education vertical industry bounced back after declining for several quarters, while notable strength was observed in the government and manufacturing sectors.

NBASE-T ports rose sharply Q/Q, a trend we forecast to continue.

About the Reports

The Dell'Oro Group Wireless LAN Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the Enterprise Outdoor and Indoor markets, Wireless LAN Controllers with tables containing manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and unit shipments by the following wireless standards: 802.11ax, 802.11ac Wave 1 vs. Wave 2, 802.11n, and historic IEEE 802.11 standards. The Enterprise market is portrayed by Cloud vs. Premises Managed distribution, as well as by ten Vertical markets. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

