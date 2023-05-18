Mixed Tocopherols Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Fortification of Food and Beverages Boosts Growth

DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mixed Tocopherols: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Mixed Tocopherols Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mixed Tocopherols estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Soybean Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sunflower Oil segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR

The Mixed Tocopherols market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$913.9 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Davos Life Science Pte Ltd.

Nutralliance

The Scoular Company

Vitae Naturals

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Vitamin E and its Health Benefits

Mixed Tocopherols Market on a Steady Growth, backed by Increased Health Benefits of Tocopherol

Mixed Tocopherols - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Fortification of Food and Beverages - A Key Factor Driving the Market Growth

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Spur Demand for Mixed Tocopherol

Aging Population to Drive the Market for Mixed Tocopherol

Increasing Demand in Cosmetic Sector Bodes Well for Mixed Tocopherol Market Expansion

Pharmaceutical Applications - Also a Growth Propeller

Alpha Tocopherol Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



