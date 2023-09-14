Mixed-Up Cocktail Co Announces Availability of Top Flavors In Whole Foods

The popular, all-natural, ready-to-drink cocktails hits store shelves this month

SILVER CITY, N.M., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixed-Up Cocktail Co (Mixed-Up), creator and processor of award-winning ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktails under the parent company Little Toad Creek Distillery, today announced the company's product availability in select Whole Foods in Colorado, southern California, and Massachusetts. This comes with increased market demand for an all-natural craft cocktail in a can that offers real booze and fruit juice, minus the preservatives.

Mixed-Up Cocktail Co is available in select Whole Foods across the country. Mixed-Up cocktails are all-natural with real booze, fruit juice, and zero preservatives.

"We heard what customers wanted and happily provided," says Teresa Dahl-Bredine, co-founder of Mixed-Up Cocktail Co alongside husband David Crosley. "Whole Foods has customers who want to know exactly what's in their drink. You can pronounce everything we put in our cans — booze, real fruit juice (never from concentrate), agave nectar, and, in the case of the mojito, freshly steeped mint. That's it. There is a huge demand for this kind of transparency for consumers, and Whole Foods has been perfect for helping us get Mixed-Up cocktails in their hands. We've also been in talks with purchasers in Japan and Europe where there's a lot of desire for this type of drink, and we cannot wait to take our canned cocktails global."

This comes after a successful launch into Costco earlier this year, along with online sales through Get Stocked and Three Brothers. Mixed-Up cocktails are currently available in stores in 6 states — New Mexico, California, Texas, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, but can be shipped to most states in the USA through online retailers.

With the success of the main Mixed-Up cocktail flavor sales, it was only a matter of time before the company would explore new options to meet market demand. A massive expansion to the bottling and processing line is currently underway, granting the ability to produce up to 120,000 cans per month. This will be critical in meeting the increased demand for all-natural craft cocktails and expanding into more Whole Foods across the country.

About Mixed-Up Cocktail Co

Mixed-Up Cocktails are made by Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery in Silver City, New Mexico. Little Toad Creek first opened in 2012 in the remote mountains of the Gila Wilderness. Over the years, the company (founded by New Mexico natives Teresa Dahl-Bredine and David Crosley) has operated multiple tasting rooms and developed countless recipes for beer, spirits, cocktails, and food.

In 2020, Little Toad Creek launched Mixed Up Cocktail Co, insisting on bringing only the best ingredients to the can. They distill, blend, can, and pasteurize at their own facilities, which allows them to ensure the quality of ingredients and final product. They are currently upsizing their facility, adding two new stills and state-of-the art can filling, pasteurizing and packaging equipment, which will allow them to go from the current 1000 cases per week capacity to 30,000 cases per week. Production is slated to begin at the new facility in December 2024. Mixed-Up Cocktail Co is continually investing in the growth and sustainability of the company.

