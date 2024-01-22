Mixed-Up Cocktail Co Finishes Strong In 2023 With New Award-Winning Smash Lineup

Mixed-Up Cocktail Co

22 Jan, 2024, 08:44 ET

The 6% ABV Smash offers a lower-calorie yet indulgent craft cocktail

SILVER CITY, N.M., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixed-Up Cocktail Co (Mixed-Up), creator and processor of deliciously bold Ready-to-Drink (RTD) canned craft cocktails, ends the year with continued success in launching their new Smash lineup. These all-natural 6% ABV cocktails currently come in two flavors: Watermelon Hibiscus Smash and Tangerine Punch Smash, with plans to launch a Berry Citrus and Strawberry Mango in the upcoming months. Each flavor boasts a strong combination of natural juice and booze and can be found in their distinct white and silver cans.

Mixed-Up's premium canned cocktails are so fresh, it's like taking the bar with you.
The 2024 Mixed-Up Cocktail Co flavor lineup, including the latest Smash flavors in white cans.
Mixed-Up's variety of flavors proved popular in 2023 and meets the needs of modern consumers for an indulgent-but-healthy cocktail option that tastes like it's fresh from the bar. Market demand for RTDs are expected to increase to $19 billion by 2024 and double in the next decade.

"Canned cocktails are gaining popularity each year, and we offer one of the most premium craft options available," says Teresa Dahl-Bredine, co-founder alongside husband David Crosley. "One of the biggest complaints we hear about RTDs is that they taste fake or medicinal, so we set out to make something with a fresh and real taste straight out of the can. Our ingredients are so natural and delicious that customers can't tell between our product and a freshly-made bar cocktail. A chemical-free RTD is a challenge to make, but we've stubbornly stuck to a clean, simple ingredient list and find that consumers love the difference it makes. Getting a taste of it to consumers has been our top priority this year, and we are seeing that spur growth in both natural and conventional markets."

Mixed-Up offers 12 total flavors for 2024:

  • Classics: Classic Mule, Grapefruit & Gin Mule, Lemon Raspberry Mojito, Classic Margarita, and Mango Margarita
  • Seasonals: Apple Bourbon Mule and Peach Whiskey Sour
  • Branded: Aggi Rita (New Mexico State University)
  • Smash: Watermelon Hibiscus and Tangerine Punch
  • Launching Soon: Berry Citrus Smash and Strawberry Mango Smash

To support growth for 2024, Mixed-Up expanded with:

  • 20 brand ambassadors
  • 5 sales managers
  • New 45,000 sq ft facility capable of producing 80,000 cases per month
  • 600 points of distribution with over 25,000 cases sold in 2023
  • Trader Joes, Bristol Farms, and Lazy Acres
  • New US states (Total Wine and Whole Foods)
  • New online store with direct ordering
  • Licensed cocktail agreement for a special flavor with New Mexico State University
  • Over 1,100 tastings & demos held across the country, with 50 festivals and major events
  • Gold award wins for all 7 flavors submitted to the Pr%f Unmasked Awards

Mixed-Up Cocktails are currently available in stores in 6 states (New Mexico, Colorado, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Texas, and California) with shipping available through their online store.

About Mixed-Up Cocktail Co

Mixed-Up Cocktails are made by Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery in Silver City, New Mexico. Launched in 2020, Mixed Up Cocktail Co insists on bringing only the best ingredients to canned cocktails. They distill, blend, can, and pasteurize at their facilities, allowing them to ensure the quality of ingredients and final product. Mixed-Up Cocktail Co is continually investing in the growth and sustainability of the company. 

For more information, contact:
Sidney Reed - Director of Marketing
720.207.3068
371505@email4pr.com

SOURCE Mixed-Up Cocktail Co

