Mixed-Up Cocktail Co Reports Strong Growth and Expansion in 2022

SILVER CITY, N.M., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixed-Up Cocktail Co (Mixed-Up Cocktail), creator and processor of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) canned cocktails under the parent company Little Toad Creek Distillery, today announced the company's notable 2022 market growth. Among many of the highlights that round out the fiscal year-end include introducing two new flavors – Lemon Raspberry Mojito and Apple Bourbon Mule – into the market for a total of eight flavors, expanding the team to 80 employees, and entering the Colorado, California, and Texas markets for consumer reach. The company has also won multiple awards this year, including double gold, at esteemed spirits tasting competitions.

Founders Teresa Dahl-Bredine (right) and David Crosley (middle). Mixed-Up Cocktail Co offers 8 bold flavors made from real fruit juice and 10% ABV.

"Mixed-Up Cocktail Co has proven a strong choice among consumers, especially against RTDs from household-name companies," says Teresa Dahl-Bredine, co-founder of Mixed-Up Cocktail Co alongside husband David Crosley. "Our cocktails are made with all-natural ingredients, 10% ABV, and with no chemicals or preservatives — qualities that modern customers demand. They can immediately taste the difference and we're receiving re-orders when competitors are not. I am very excited to see what we'll accomplish in this upcoming year."

In 2022, Mixed-Up Cocktails Co met its goals of introducing a variety of flavor profiles beyond its original Classic Mule, including:

Mules: Mojito Mule, Grapefruit & Gin Mule, Watermelon Jalapeno Mule, and the latest seasonal Apple Bourbon Mule

Ritas: Classical Margarita and Mango Margarita from house-made blue agave spirits

Mojitos: Lemon Raspberry

To support growth for 2023, Mixed-Up Cocktail invested heavily in experienced employees, such as:

Sales Manager

Ambassadors

Director of Marketing

Mixed-Up Cocktail Co has shown strong favor in tasting competition and continues to earn the approvals of judges worldwide, recognized with:

San Francisco World Spirits Competition: 1 Double Gold, 1 Gold, 2 Silver

New York World Spirits Competition: 1 Double Gold, 1 Gold, 1 Silver

The Fifty Best: 3 Double Gold, 2 Gold, 1 Silver

PR%F: 4 Double Gold, 1 Gold, 2 Silver

Mixed-Up Cocktail brought the product straight to the consumer:

Total Festivals/Events - 50+

500+ Total Tastings

Launching into California , Colorado , and Texas

, , and Launch distribution in several new states and Europe coming soon

coming soon Distribution with Coast Beverage, Admiral Beverage Corporation, Colorado Craft Distributors, Flood Distribution, and Mission Valley Distribution

Plans to launch online sales orders in early 2023 with Getstocked.com

About Mixed-Up Cocktail Co

Mixed-Up Cocktails are made by Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery in Silver City, New Mexico. Little Toad Creek first opened in 2012 in the remote mountains of the Gila Wilderness. Over the years, the company (founded by New Mexico natives Teresa Dahl-Bredine and David Crosley) has operated multiple tasting rooms and developed countless recipes for beer, spirits, cocktails, and food.

In 2020, Little Toad Creek launched Mixed Up Cocktail Co, insisting on bringing only the best ingredients to the can. They distill, blend, can, and pasteurize at our facilities, which allows them to ensure the quality of ingredients and final product. They are currently upsizing their facility, adding two new stills and state-of-the art can filling, pasteurizing and packaging equipment, which will allow them to go from the current 1000 cases per week capacity to 20,000 cases per week. Production is slated to begin at the new facility in February 2023. Mixed-Up Cocktail Co is continually investing in the growth and sustainability of the company.

