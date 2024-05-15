MixMode Honored as AI Security Solution Leader in 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Recognized for Leadership in Using Advanced AI for Real-time Threat Detection

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MixMode, the leading provider of advanced AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, today announced that the company has been named a winner in the AI Security Solution category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. In this AI Security Solution category, MixMode won two distinct awards: one for AI Powered Threat Detection and Response and one for Advanced AI for Real-Time Threat Detection . The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honors companies and products at the forefront of innovation, leadership, and excellence in information security.

MixMode named a two time winner in the AI Security Solution category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

"To be recognized by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for our advanced AI-powered Platform is a testament to the whole team here at MixMode," said Matt Shea, Chief Strategy Officer of MixMode. "The cybersecurity industry has been overly dependent on rules-based systems for the last 20+ years and the right AI tools can augment these legacy platforms to reduce alert volume and detect unknown attacks. MixMode is committed to advancing AI technologies to enhance cybersecurity defenses and protect organizations from emerging threats with unparalleled accuracy and efficiency."

As depicted in MixMode's annual State of AI in Cybersecurity Report 2024 , AI is changing the nature of cybersecurity and MixMode is at the forefront of revolutionizing cybersecurity through its patented AI-powered threat detection. MixMode's advanced AI combines predictive analytics, behavioral monitoring, and automated guided response capabilities to empower security teams with:

Faster and more accurate detection of threats, including novel and sophisticated attacks.

Reduced workload and improved efficiency for security personnel.

Proactive defense capabilities to mitigate risks and prevent incidents.

"We congratulate MixMode on being recognized as an award winner in the AI Security Solution category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards ," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. MixMode's achievement reflects its outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity.

Visit the MixMode Platform Product Review from Cybersecurity Insiders to learn more about MixMode's award-winning advanced AI-powered cybersecurity solutions or request a demo here .

About MixMode

MixMode is the leader in delivering AI cybersecurity solutions at scale and is the first to bring a third-wave, context-aware AI approach that automatically learns and adapts to dynamically changing environments. MixMode offers a patented, self-supervised learning Platform designed to detect known and unknown threats in real-time across cloud, hybrid, or on-prem environments. Large enterprises with big data environments, including global entities in financial services, Fortune 1K commercial enterprises, critical infrastructure, and government sectors, trust MixMode to protect their most critical assets. Backed by PSG and Entrada Ventures, the company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.mixmode.ai .

Follow MixMode: X (Twitter) , LinkedIn , YouTube and Facebook.

MixMode Company Contact:

Karen Buffo

MixMode

[email protected]

SOURCE MixMode, Inc.