MixMode Launches Advanced AI-Powered Attack Detection Prioritization

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MixMode, the leading provider of advanced AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, today announced enhancements to the MixMode Platform aimed at reducing risk and empowering security teams. Featured enhancements include AI-powered threat prioritization that combines MixMode's patented AI with known indicators of compromise and customer domain knowledge. This prioritization enables organizations to rapidly identify, analyze, detect, and respond to relevant cyber-attacks in real-time, at scale.

"In today's rapidly evolving threat landscape, security teams are inundated with a constant stream of alerts and indicators of compromise," said Bob Pratt, SVP of Product at MixMode. "Our new attack detection prioritization cuts through the noise, using advanced AI analytics to surface the most severe and time-sensitive threats so organizations can take action to protect their most critical assets."

MixMode's attack detection leverages advanced AI to continuously monitor an organization's data in real-time and immediately surface and prioritize relevant known and novel attacks, missed by legacy rules-based systems. With the release of the new attack detection prioritization, MixMode builds on this foundation by incorporating AI insights, known IOCs and customer domain knowledge into the Platform to allow for threat prioritization that is second to none. The Platform empowers security analysts to focus their attention where it is most needed and bolsters the overall resilience of an organization's cybersecurity posture. Key benefits include:

Rapid Attack Identification: Advanced AI analytics surface the most severe and time-sensitive threats from the flood of security alerts, allowing security teams to focus their efforts where they are most needed.

Dynamic Risk Scoring: Patented dynamic AI threat detection assesses the potential impact and urgency of each threat based on AI confidence, potential impact, and relevance to the organization's specific threat landscape to automatically prioritize detected security events.

Advanced Event Correlation: Connects, identifies, and analyzes the relationship between security events and incidents giving security teams a comprehensive, contextual view of complex multi-stage attacks.

Streamlined Incident Response: Prioritized alerts provide security teams with the contextual information needed to quickly investigate and mitigate known and novel attacks.

Improved Security Posture: Real-time and predictive dynamic AI threat detection helps organizations reduce their overall risk and strengthen their security posture.

"MixMode's attack detection prioritization is a game-changer for security operations teams," said Marty King, CRO at Ravenii Cyber Security. "Other solutions leave organizations drowning in security alerts and struggling to determine which ones represented real threats that needed immediate attention. The MixMode Platform automatically analyzes and prioritizes alerts based on risk level and other key factors. This allows organizations to focus their efforts on the most critical attacks first, drastically improving response times. With MixMode, organizations benefit from a huge boost in efficiency and have greater confidence that they will see the major threats front and center. MixMode is an essential part of any organization's security stack and an important complement to our firewall and endpoint systems."

This latest release is available now to all customers as part of MixMode's comprehensive Platform.

About MixMode

MixMode is the leader in delivering AI cybersecurity solutions at scale and is the first to bring a third-wave, context-aware AI approach that automatically learns and adapts to dynamically changing environments. MixMode offers a patented, self-supervised learning Platform designed to detect known and unknown threats in real-time across cloud, hybrid, or on-prem environments. Large enterprises with big data environments, including global entities in financial services, Fortune 1K commercial enterprises, critical infrastructure, and government sectors, trust MixMode to protect their most critical assets. Backed by PSG and Entrada Ventures, the company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.mixmode.ai .

