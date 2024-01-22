MJV Innovation To Host Atlanta Retail Industry Event With NRF Insights

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MJV Innovation , a leading global consultancy serving Fortune 500 companies in digital transformation, customer experience, and design thinking, will host a retail industry gathering in Atlanta to share the top insights it compiles from the annual National Retail Federation's Big Show. Named MJV Rethink Retail, the event will take place on January 30, 2024 at 8:30am at the Buckhead Club and convene retail executives from major companies.

During the event, MJV's team will deliver a presentation of the top insights garnered while attending NRF's annual flagship conference in New York earlier in the month. A panel presenting leaders' insights from the world's largest retail and CPG companies with topics such as AI and customer experience as well as top trends for 2024.

Register for the event for free at: https://events.mjvinnovation.com/rethink-retail-us/

About MJV Technology and Innovation

MJV Technology and Innovation is a leading global consulting and development firm specializing in digital transformation. The firm serves Fortune 500 clients including Coca-Cola, Delta, BNP, Cartier, and more in implementing data-driven innovation and strategies, including design thinking, ESG practices, consumer experiences, and data analytics. The firm was founded in 1997 and has locations across the US, Europe, and Latin America.

SOURCE MJV Technology & Innovation