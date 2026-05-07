The National Safety Council Honors UL Solutions with 2026 Robert W. Campbell Award

Innovative safety science company awarded Council's highest recognition for organizations

BALTIMORE, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council proudly presented UL Solutions with the 2026 Robert W. Campbell Award, which honors organizational excellence in championing environmental, health and safety (EHS) as a fundamental value.

"UL Solutions has not only excelled at integrating EHS as a key component of their operations, but in leading innovations that have made a lasting impact," said Lorraine Martin, NSC CEO. "We are honored to celebrate the achievements of this visionary organization whose efforts have made and continue to make laboratories safe."

"We're deeply honored to receive the Robert W. Campbell Award from the National Safety Council, as it's a powerful affirmation of our mission of working for a safer world," said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO of UL Solutions. "Safety is in our DNA, and it's embedded in our culture. From the way we operate to the solutions we deliver, advancing safety has defined UL Solutions for more than 130 years."

UL Solutions is a global leader in applied safety science, providing testing, inspection, certification and advisory services to help organizations innovate, navigate complex markets and grow safely and sustainably across more than 110 countries.

Named after the Council's first president, the Campbell Award recognizes organizations that excel in integrating EHS into core business operations by measuring performance, capturing best practices and promoting critical knowledge. The Award highlights organizations for their leadership and excellence in integrating EHS management with business operations systems.

The award was presented on May 6 at the NSC Leaders in Safety Award Celebration, part of the 2026 NSC Safety Summit, in Baltimore.

To learn more about the Campbell Award, visit campbellaward.org.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace and roadways. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

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©2026 National Safety Council

SOURCE National Safety Council