MLB All-Star Pitcher And NL Cy Young Finalist Trevor Bauer Partners With Leading Sports Retailer Lids

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MLB All-Star Pitcher, NL Cy Young finalist, and entrepreneur Trevor Bauer has partnered with Lids, the leading sports retailer announced today. With the partnership, Lids – which is celebrating its 25th year in business – will become the exclusive headwear retailer for Bauer.

Bauer is the first MLB player to partner with Lids in the retailer's 25-year history. Following the success and buzz around his personal merchandise and custom cleats earlier this year, the reigning MLBPA Players Choice NL Outstanding Pitcher and Lids will unveil several limited-edition custom hats, t-shirts, and new customizations throughout the year, which will be available nationwide. Bauer, who co-founded a media company – Momentum – in 2019, will also be featured in original content and in-store displays.

"Whether I'm looking to pick up a new Duke dad hat or a UCLA snapback, I've been a Lids customer for many years," said Bauer. "As I've become more invested in design and branding in recent years, the opportunity to collaborate with such an iconic retailer, especially as its first MLB athlete partner, is really meaningful."

Bauer joins an already impressive roster of athletes and entertainers that have partnered with the retailer including multiplatinum musician and entrepreneur Meek Mill, Grammy-nominated rapper Quavo, Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon, and top NBA skills trainer Chris Brickley.

"Trevor Bauer has been electric on the mound and equally impressive off the field through his content and branding," said Lawrence Berger, co-founder and partner at Ames Watson and Chairman of FanzzLids Holdings. "Lids has been the leading headwear retailer for years, in large part due to the popularity of baseball hats, and we cannot think of a better individual to be our first MLB athlete partner than Trevor. We look forward to combining his passion for design with our talented creative team to make some incredible merchandise and content."

Lids is the largest retailer of hats in North America, with over 28 million sold per year across their 1,200 locations. Beyond hats, Lids is the largest brick and mortar retailer of licensed sports product in North America and has a fast-growing non-sports branded business.

