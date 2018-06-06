MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred will speak at National Press Club Headliners Luncheon ahead of MLB All-Star Game, July 16

Manfred first signed-on with the MLB full-time in 1998 as Executive Vice President of Economics and League Affairs. In this role, Manfred negotiated the MLB's first drug testing agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) in 2002, represented the MLB in several negotiations with the MLBPA over new collective bargaining agreements, and led the MLB's investigation of the Biogenesis scandal in 2013. Manfred was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2013, and when Commissioner Bud Selig announced his plans to retire, MLB owners elected Manfred to succeed Selig as MLB Commissioner for the 2015 Season. As commissioner, Manfred has made quickening the pace of play one of his top priorities, and has already instituted a number of new rules intended to address that issue.

Lunch will be served in the club's Ballroom at 12:30 p.m., with remarks beginning at 1 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session ending at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for National Press Club members (members may purchase two tickets at this rate) and $39 for all other non-member tickets. Please click here to purchase tickets to the luncheon.

For all ticketing-related questions, please email reservations@press.org. Tickets must be paid for at the time of purchase. To submit a question for the speaker in advance, put BASEBALL in the subject line and email to president@press.org. The deadline for submitting questions in advance is 10 a.m. on the day of the luncheon.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

